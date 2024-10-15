Toyin Abraham has unveiled Ronke Odusanya as one of the cast of her upcoming movie, Alakada bad and Boujee

In the post shared by Odusanya, she was rocking the customised pink joggers for the movie, and she flaunted her backside for all to see

The way she danced generated reactions among fans of the two actresses who shared their observation about the video

Nollywood actress, Ronke Odusanya, has generated massive reactions with the way she twerked for Toyin Abraham's soon to be released movie, Alakada Bad and Boujee.

In the video, she was seen dancing and flaunting her massive backside for her fans. She wore a customised pink jogger specially made for the movie.

Ronke Odusanya excites fans with dance moves. Photo credit@ronkeodusanya/@toyinabraham

The actress, who was accused of debt, had unveiled Odusanya as one of her cast. She played the role of Anike Gold in the movie.

Ronke Odusanya rolls backside

In the recording, the mother of one was rolling her back side for her fans, as she displayed her talent.

In the caption of her post, she wrote that she had landed and shared her role in the movie produced by one of the high grossing actresses.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Odusanya's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Odusanya for Toyin Abraham's film. Here are some of the comments below:

@toyin_abraham:

"Aniky gold, sis mi of life, love u."

@heebeebodyaffairs:

"I beg I get questions ooo how many years u take learn this dance because this is too much ooo."

@amokemakeovers:

"My Mama, the baddest of them, too cute for words ."

@trendyworld1:

"Oshey dancer lomo."

@_tom_sin:

"Na today I know say my number1 celeb no sabi dance."

@caringlarry2k:

"See as I they smile."

@officialaderonke.billionz:

"Haaa, realky woww auntymi abi my eyes is paining me ni. See me smiling ooo so beautiful to watch wonderful."

@iamjomiloju:

"First time. Mammi no sabi dance o."

Toyin Abraham speaks about Funke Akindele

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abraham had marked the feat that Funke Akindele had achieved in the movie industry after recalling their years of rivalry.

According to her, the two of them were once rivals in the industry, and they splashed dirt and dust in the process.

She called her the winner while celebrating her movie which grossed N 1bn in the cinema as she prayed for her.

