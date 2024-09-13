Nigerian singer Patoranking was rumoured to have lost his sister and her husband to a gas explosion in their home

However, new details have emerged on social media explaining the tragic death of the couple

Social media users reacted to reports that there was no gas explosion or inverter explosion at the couple’s home

Nigerian singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, aka Patoranking’s sister Chioma, and her husband, George O Buchi's deaths, have continued to throw netizens into mourning.

A day after the couple’s tragic demise made the rounds on social media, more details about the situation surrounding the deaths emerged on social media.

Recall that it was claimed that a gas explosion had led to the deaths, however, new reports claim that there was no gas explosion.

Friend shares details on how Patoranking's sister and her husband died. Photos: @patorankingfire, Princess Orabel / FB

In an Instagram post by Seun Oloketuyi, it was explained that Patoranking’s sister’s close friend, Uchechi, had contacted him to share what she knew of the situation.

Uchechi noted that the incident which took the couple’s lives happened on August 25, 2024, at their new duplex in Ebonyi state. She said that the husband and wife were with their three-year-old son upstairs when the husband said that he could smell something burning, so he went to investigate, and his wife followed him, leaving their son to sleep upstairs.

It was added that as the couple approached the door to check the smell, an explosion occurred, leaving the husband’s face badly burnt as he went into a coma. His wife, Chioma, on the other hand, also sustained some burns on her body, but she was able to call friends and her dad before neighbours rushed them to the hospital.

According to the friend, Chioma was still a bit strong to take and receive calls before she suddenly died on August 30, at around 7:38pm.

The gas did not explode

According to the post made by Seun Oloketuyi, contrary to claims that the explosion was caused by gas, it was later confirmed that the couple’s gas cylinder did not explode, neither did anything happen to their inverter battery and their generator house was far from the main building.

Fans react to new details on Patoranking’s sister, husband’s death

Legit.ng gathered some comments from Nigerians. Read them below:

Patoranking buys car for sister and husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported in 2021 that Patoranking went all out to surprise his sister and her husband on their wedding day.

Interestingly, not only did the award-winning singer bless the wedding ceremony with his presence, but he also made sure to give the newly married couple a brand new car.

