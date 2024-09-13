Big Brother Naija star Phyna has expressed her displeasure once more over the reality show organisers

Responding to a question from a fan, the upcoming actress claimed that the BBNaija ended in 2022 after she won

Recall that the Level Up season winner has been at loggerheads with the organisers and some sponsors of the show regarding her prize money

Big Brother Naija star Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, aka Phyna, has swathed at the reality TV show's organisers.

The hype priestess has been fighting the organiser for a long time over the prize money that was supposed to be paid to her in Bitcoin.

In a recent post on X, Phyna taunted the Big Brother Naija show and claimed that the last time the reality show was important was when she won in 2022.

This revelation came after an X user wanted to know about her favourite housemate during the ongoing No Loose Guard season.

“@unusualphyna, who is your favourite BBN housemate this season??” the internet user asked.

Phyna responded:

“The last time that show held was 2022 and I was the winner PHYNA.”

See the conversation below:

BBNaija Phyna spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@iam_enobaby:

"I love this girl abeg."

@Salomeeve11:

"You dey give me joy my baby."

@AnnaCar21478630:

"I just love u so much baby."

@lovemi930:

"I said the same thing 2days ago, they can't treat N use u the way they like, we the public are watching they KEE their show with how they treated u.

"Now everyone is wise no one wants to give too much, the housemates don't want to be LEBELED! Unless those 30k take the other."

@drealElly:

"Omo this one sweet me."

@NAFISATADELEKE4:

"My queen, you Dey give me joy."

@UnusualGoodness:

"Omoo this one enter wella."

Phyna says a fan offered her money

Legit.ng had reported that Phyna claimed a fan wanted to sleep with her. According to her, the man wanted to give her N5 million just to bed her.

She mentioned that she was in the VIP section of a club when the man approached her.

He first said that he wanted to take pictures with her and after the shots, he made advances at her.

