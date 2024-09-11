Former housemate in the Big Brother Naija's reality show, Chinwe Elibe, has marked her birthday and she got some gifts from her fans

In video sighted on social media, her fans threw a surprise birthday for her and gave her N20million

Other items were also seen in the recording as the former housemate showed off the alert she got from her fans

Reality show star, Chinwe Elibe, has marked her birthday and videos from the grand celebration surfaced online.

In the clip, the VVIP fans of the former housemate, who didn't see her period, threw her a surprise party.

Chinwe's fans mark her birthday. Photo credit @poshi231

Source: Instagram

They gave her N20million and showed off the dummy cheque as they hugged her. Later, a lady showed the alert of the huge money sent to Elibe.

Chinwe gets other gifts

The video also captured the other gifts including two huge money cakes, some items were wrapped in a pink carton and presented to the reality star.

The lady, who threatened to exit the reality show, was shocked when the N20million dummy cheque was presented to her because of the amount on it.

Her friend sang for her as she blushed in the clip.

See the video here:

Reactions trails Chinwe's birthday gift

Legit.ng captured the reactions of fans to the gift Chinwe got on her birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@Moni_P_7:

"Thats super cool."

@BlessedAjoke:

"Congratulations Chinwe."

@funny_aquila:

"Next year I dey go big brother so that Una go support me."

@Homcy_Lin:

"Ahh really."

@funny_aquila:

"See that guy just dey shout hip hop hip up and down. Na person serious boyfriend o."

@50_babatunde1:

"E choke."

@therealdotun:

"Una dun start?"

@Mirabelnimat:

"Congratulations."

@pablotimsonTN:

"Her stomach don dey big ooo hmmm belle don enter."

@steve2395_:

"Chinwe's VVIP fans are the real MVPs! A whopping 20 million cash gift? That's some serious love and dedication! Happy birthday, Chinwe! You deserve all the celebration and more."

Zion dares Chinwe to exit show

Legit.ng had reported that the other half of the Zinwe pair, Zion, had responded to his girlfriend, Chinwe's drama on the show.

The female housemate had earlier stated that she was ready to voluntarily exit the show after her altercation with Chizoba.

She noted that her boyfriend did not have her back and spilled how she took care of his bills to the show, only for him to betray her.

