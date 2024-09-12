A lady was in a car with her mother and she was surprised at how she performed a song like a professional musician

In the video, the woman was driving but she was also rapping and performing like the popular rapper, Rick Ross

Her performance thrilled many social media users with some saying they wished the woman was their mother

A lady was up close with her mother and she saw her performing a song like a musician.

The woman obviously likes the song, and Rick Ross the rapper behind it.

Netizens praised the woman for her confidence while rapping like Rick Ross. Photo credit: TikTok/Tami Boss and Getty Images/Julia Beverly.

In a video posted by Tami Boss, the woman was behind the wheel while rapping like a professional musician.

Her daughter could not believe her mother was the one rapping because of her confidence which made it look like she had a rehearsal before she started driving.

The video is captioned:

"She is going to kill me for posting this, but my mom is lit."

The short video thrilled a lot of TikTok users with some even saying they wished the woman was their mother.

Reactions as woman raps like a musician

@NoCapJanT said:

"Why she wasn't my mother boy,tell me you have she singing weezy part to nah."

@Feia_Foods_Best said:

"Every Millennial mom!"

@eyes klose asked:

"Who doesn't like rick Ross music?"

@Katlego Kevin Kalaeamotho said:

"My mom is sitting opposite me attending "bible study" on whatsapp."

@Rai said:

"As a 40 year old, I know where mama was in 2003... because I was there too. Man... to be young on south beach when rick ross was doing his thing. A time!! Couldn't tell me I wasn't moving coco."

@ᖇᗴᗩᑭᗴᖇ ᗷᗩᑎᗪI丅 said:

"Yea mom was born in the 80s coolest generation ever we are the coolest parents ever end of story."

@3steps said:

"I looked at my mom next to me, and I sighed."

Mother shares video of her daughter singing

In a related story, a proud mother has shared an adorable video revealing her 11-year-old daughter's melodious voice.

In the video, the young girl sang with so much passion in the bathroom while bathing her sister who was still a toddler.

Social media users who watched the clip on the TikTok app took turns to shower the talented girl with accolades."

