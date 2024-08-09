Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s son, Liam’s appearance is once again the topic of discussion on social media

A new video of the deceased music star’s child made the rounds online, and it triggered a debate

Many netizens reacted to the video by noting that there was no need for a DNA test to be done to determine his paternity

Late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad’s son, Liam, is once again making headlines over his appearance

Just recently, a new video of the little boy made the rounds online, and he appeared to have grown a bit bigger than when he was last seen.

In the clip which was posted on Instagram by Tunde Ednut and spotted by Legit.ng, Mohbad’s child was seen playing around a compound with some young guys. The little one was dressed up in a cute two-piece with white sneakers.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Liam’s video

Shortly after Liam’s new video was posted online, netizens shared their thoughts about his appearance. Many were impressed with the child’s physical growth, while others started to argue about whether he resembled his late father.

Recall that Mohbad’s son’s paternity had been trailed by controversy, with many Nigerians, including his grandfather, Joseph Aloba, and online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, asking for a DNA test to be done.

Read what some Nigerians had to say about Liam’s video below:

Mo__andra:

“The pikin resemble him papa d!e! 😍.”

Tailorvictoriouss:

“Bro this guy nah exactly him father. No DNA needed.”

amarachee_xx:

“Mohbad don born himself ❤️ such a cutie.”

Official_sarat2:

“See as him resemble him father 😍😍.”

Poshest_hope:

“A complete Replica of his dad 😍.”

_winning1:

“This boy too resemble mohbad even the way he stands😍.”

Arikeeee_:

“Liam you shall grow and not die young 👏 You will achieve all the things your father don't achieve 💯 The Lord protection will always be over you and you will grow up till make your mother proud.”

Ehihondesmond:

“Imole is alive you can see him through his son 💯.”

Kije___99:

“The baby looks so much like moh.”

Ojadotcom:

“Exactly how his dad stand ooo😍 Chaiii.”

everythingfurniture.ng:

“Naso mohbad dey stand make we nor lie ❤️🔥.”

Zaraleinadsignature:

“Omg he looks so much like Moh😢.”

Lush_hairbych:

“Na mumu dey ask for DNA for this baby😮.”

juliet_john88:

“He looks like his daddy so much, may the enemies of his father never see him or friendly with him in Jesus name Amen 🙏.”

Tufab:

“DNA for what? See as the pikin stand. Car burn copy. 😂.”

Omotolasexy19:

“Next month will make it a year 😢so sad 😞.”

Ladypashy_2:

“Woe Unto those asking for DNA..una no get eye??He is imole jnr.”

abiodunrichy5:

“We never confirm am abeg 😂🙏😢🔥.”

ho_sh_ey:

“Stop saying mohbad son, DNA is not yet out 😂.”

