BBNaija fans were excited after it was announced that Boy Pee, Hyce, and Brown Joel will be performing "Ogechi' Live during tonight's show

It will be recalled that Niniola performed at the opening edition of the Big Brother Naija season 9 show

On tonight's edition, fans are about to have their mind blown as one of the hottest in the Nigerian entertainment scene

Every week, Big Brother keeps surprising not only the housemates but also the contestants on the show.

It has just been circulated online that Boy Pee, Hyce, and Brown Joel will perform their viral "Ogechi' song Live tonight, igniting reactions from social media users.

Boy, Pee, Hyce, and Brown Joel to entertain viewers on tonight's eviction show. Credit: @boypee

Source: Instagram

There have been whispers that there would be no eviction on the show after Big Brother decided to unpair the remaining 16 housemates.

However, fans of the show are excited ahead of the live performance as they await whatever Big Brother might have up his sleeves.

Recall that Davido jumped on the remix of the viral Ogechi song, and announced it as the official wedding song for Chivido2024, making the song gain even more popularity than its original.

See the post here:

BBN's announcement sparks reactions

See how some lovers of the show have reacted to news of the performance:

@the.ways.baddie:

"Omo I can't wait it will be."

@keshvibess:

"Sharpppppppp."

@call_me_lush_sandy:

"I can’t wait to dance."

@victoria_uvo:

"Biggie give us speakers inside so we can enjoy this performance too."

@joyfuljoy7997:

"Is like is now bbn is starting this year."

@chizzyangel1993:

"Wow❤️❤️."

@_zainab_sanee:

"Please everyone should be up for eviction this week we don’t want nominations pls,"

Biggie strikes deal with Ben

Meanwhile, fans of the Big Brother Naija show were surprised to see how much trust Biggie had in Ben after he made a deal with him.

Ben was called into the diary room, and while chatting, Biggie told him that some of the housemates had been hoarding eggs.

Following their conversation, Big Brother tells Ben what is expected of him and what awaits him if he successfully carries out the mission.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng