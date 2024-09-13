Fans have dug up an old message sent by Miz Vick to Basketmouth after they announced that they were dating

The comedian had posted a new picture showing that he was already in a new relationship with Miz Vick

In the message, the lady was thanking the comedian for all he had been doing for her brand and added they were collaborating

Peeps have dug up an old message between comedian Bright Okpocha, aka, Baskemouth, and his new lover, Miz Vick.

Legit.ng had reported that Basketmouth had announced that he had moved to the next phase of his life and showed off his new lover.

Old message between Basketmouth and Miz Vick surfaces Photo credit @baskemouth/@mizvick

In the message, Miz Vick was appreciating Baskemouth for his impact on her brand and career.

Miz Vick calls Basketmouth new name

In the post, Miz Vick acknowledged the comedian as a special person to her and her brand. She added that he was the mind behind her yet to be released movie and adverts.

In another post, Basketmouth gushed over her as she marked her birthday, and she replied with a love emoji and called him B.

Basketmouth says he is happy

In another chat with one man called Patrick, the comedian said he was the happiest person on earth at that time. He made the statement after someone commented that the comedian had found love again.

Recall that Baskemouth had announced that he was done with his first marriage. He noted that he and his first wife deliberated before going their separate ways.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the old message between Basketmouth and his new lover. Here are some of the comments below:

@mrseyerin:

"Na she break d marriage."

@uk_errand__guru:

"Stop looking far; they are always close."

@glow__riee:

"I’m sure he once told his wife “don’t worry about her, she’s nothing to worry about. Fear men."

@casaangeleshair:

"Once they start mistreating you just know there’s is someone in the corner that he wants to bring in, they will frustrate you to leave so the person can enter."

@preschiny:

"The painful part of all this is that’s he is going to invest his all into this one just so that no one will see him as the problem.Good luck."

@amachinwe199:

"lol!..married men always thinking the grass is greener on the other side.'

@omaliche:

"You see, in this life as a married woman, no matter how much you trust your man, be very weary of the woman he works with or helps him in his business! I promise you they want your husband and your position! They are always jealous of the bosses wife, take it or leave it!."

@chichi1beke:

"Tuh. Creative director was busy creatively directing other areas too.."

@the_blackbaddie:

"Be careful in marriage, be watchful there’s always that one@person you will never suspect!!!! That person wants everything you have, you move out they Zoom in! Awon Oloshi."

@_peaceful_baddie:

"This is the real example of; Inside that ur marriage another marriage dey inside lol ."

Bsketmouth's ex-wife speaks about failed marriage

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian comedian's ex-wife, Elsie, had caused a stir after finally speaking about their broken marriage online.

The mum of three took to her social media page to address critics, who blast women in their comment section after their marriages end.

Elsie’s comment about her broken relationship with Basketmouth drew a series of comments from netizens.

