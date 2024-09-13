Hours after Basketmouth sparked tension on social media and told his fans to await a big announcement he was about to make, the truth finally emerged

The famous comedian had stirred tension online when he shared an image of himself and a lady on his page while noting that he was stepping into a new chapter of his life

Basketmouth has now shared an update on his page about the big announcement he told his fans about the day before

Ace Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, has been trending across the Nigerian social media space over the last 24 hours.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a picture Basketmouth shared about stepping into a new chapter of his life, accompanied by a photo of himself and Miz Vick that sparked tension online.

The comic on Friday, September 13, 2024, shared an update about the post he made a day before that got people talking online.

Basketmouth's new post helped clarify what his earlier picture was all about.

Basketmouth announces new movie

In the new post, Basketmouth opened up about the big announcement he warned his fans about.

The comedian shared in the new video that his previous post was meant to help build up anticipation for his upcoming movie, which Miz Vick co-wrote and produced.

He announced the new movie, "A Ghetto Love Story." Bright Okpocha also clarified that he and Miz Vick are not in a relationship but just business partners.

Watch the viral clip below:

Backlash trails Basketmouth's new video

Nigerians have reacted to Basketmouth's new video, slamming him for taking them for a ride:

@iamnasboi:

"I happy say I been no believe, buh the film sharp."

@do2dtun:

"Na you fit Nigerians."

@igosave:

"@basketmouth So wetin wan come happen to the Aso ebi wey men don arrange?"

@iamshaffybello:

"NOW THATS HOW YOU USE SOCIAL MEDIA!!!!!"

@mz_nessy:

"How will all those people on Instablog and lindaikeja comments be feeling now ? Especially the women?"

@adeyemi__p:

"Not to sound like a hater but movies with too many A list artists always turn out “somehow.”

@adaeze_alex:

"Nigerians like controversy especially when it is about people's private lives. I knew it was a movie and commented but most people chose to use that rare moment to pour out their pain Blogs cashed in on it to pull traffic. It's a win for all."

@buchicomedian:

"Wow none of the blogs see this one post sha.. them still dey repost old news!"

Basketmouth’s ex-wife Elsie speaks on crashed marriage

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Basketmouth’s ex-wife, Elsie, finally went online to discuss their broken marriage.

In a video post, Elsie complained about people who would go under her comment section to tell her to return to Basketmouth, claiming she was only pretending to be happy.

