Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, shared moments from his time outside Nigerian as he visited his twin Paul Okoye's children

The former PSquare singer revealed that he was in Atlanta and shared the cheerful moments he had with his brother's first wife's kids

Mr P, who is currently fighting with his brother, was spotted happily smiling among his nephew and niece

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, a former member of the PSquare duo, shared an interesting update about his relationship with twin Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy.

Legit.ng reported that the twin brothers have been at loggerheads following their recent reconciliation in 2021.

Peter Psquare spends twin brother Paul Okoye's family. Credit: @petersquare

Source: Instagram

Peter had written a letter to Paul tackling him for constantly degrading his craft and also implicated Jude for financial misappropriation of the group's royalties.

Speaking on his side of the story, their elder brother Jude Okoye said he took a 40% share of the income while Peter and Paul shared 60% equally.

However, the twins Paul and Peter Okoye seemed to have not resolved their issues after they made it publicly online.

Mr P, who is currently abroad, shared pictures from his visit to see Peter's children and his former wife Anita.

The Afrobeats star shared goofy pictures he took during his moment and shared them on his Instagram story.

In his story, he revealed that he was in Atlanta and was having a family time.

See his pictures below:

Peter PSaqure hangs out with twin brother's wife and children. Credit: @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng also reported that Paul Okoye's ex-wife, Anita, made headlines after breaking her silence.

It came shortly after her ex-inlaw, Peter, shared a post about Jude stealing from them while addressing the EFCC arrest claims.

The mum of three shared a cryptic post accompanied by a caption that seemed to carry a heavy message.

Jude Okoye speaks about P-Square drama

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jude had come out to share his side of the P-Square issues.

The former record label executive shared details of the shell company Peter PSquare accused him of opening to siphon money from Square Records.

He also revealed that he is not the eldest child of their mother and father and that Peter doesn't talk to anybody again in the family.

