Nigerian singer Davido recently headlined a New Year party in Ethiopia to the surprise of netizens

The East African country finally entered the year 2017, and there was celebration and fanfare to mark the new beginning

A video of Davido in Ethiopia for their new year made the rounds online and drew clever responses from Nigerians

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido recently celebrated Ethiopia’s New Year with them after he was invited to perform.

The music star was in the East African country to celebrate after they finally entered the year 2017, while the rest of the world is about to conclude 2024.

Fans react to video of Davido performing in Ethiopia for New Year as they just enter 2017. Photos: @davido, @ubifranklinofficial

Davido’s associate, Ubi Franklin, took to his Instagram stories to update fans on how the New Year celebration went as he posted videos.

In one clip, Ubi told Nigerians about Ethiopia’s New Year. He said:

“It’s New Year in Ethiopia, they are in 2017, they just entered 2017.”

See the video below:

Fans react as Davido performs at Ethiopia’s New Year

Davido’s performance as Ethiopia finally enters the year 2017 was met with interesting comments from Nigerians. Read their reactions below:

_winochan”

“If you feel too old, you know where to go.😂😂”

slammyphotography_:

“So DAVIDO travelled back in time.”

ralphraphael78:

“Make I go that country, make I go enjoy my teenage age again 😂.”

princeferdy:

“The only country in Africa, that never got colonised by the west and uses the correct calendar.”

zingerlucky:

“Davido went back in time 🔥.”

_bobo101:

“Na to go Ethiopia 🇪🇹 go rewrite ur wrongs 😂.”

coded_prince_miles:

“Davido is the first Nigerian artist to travel back in time 😍😍👏👏👏👏.”

Prince_tgb:

“I fit go Ethiopia go correct my mistakes.”

el_chapo619:

“Don't forget they're the only country in Africa that successfully resisted colonisation.”

d_youngnelly:

“Na to relocate go Ethiopia, at least before 2024 I go don achieve some kind things. This is a smart move.”

ksolo_hitz:

“Dem just enter new year how come dem dey participate for Olympic 2024 😂.”

nigeriamemes_:

“Make them stay 2017 oh things cost well well for 2024 oh. I dey even hear say 2025 nah Ded oh.”

Nahlikaa_:

“So if I go to Ethiopia I will be a teenager??😩”

Davido replies haters dragging him

Davido finally replied to his critics after he was rebuked for commenting about Isreal DMW's ex-wife.

The Timeless crooner had said that it was Sheila's loss for leaving his aide, adding that they had been jetting out for fun.

In his response to the critics, he stated that they would continue to follow his updates even if they did not like him.

