The drama between Nigerian singer Portable and his senior colleague, Davido, has continued to make headlines

In a video making the rounds, Portable compared his success to Davido’s own and called the DMW boss a failure

The viral clip sparked a series of reactions from netizens, with many blaming Davido for interacting with Zazu in the first place

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has continued to trend online for dragging his senior colleague, David Adeleke ‘Davido’.

Recall that the Zazu crooner blew hot online after the DMW boss unfollowed him on Instagram following the drama that emanated from interacting with him.

In a new development, another video made the rounds from Portable’s Instagram Live dedicated to lambasting the Grammy-nominated music star.

In the snippet from the IG live Portable bragged about being more successful than Davido. The Zazu star called OBO a failure and noted that he makes headlines and trends more than the Unavailable crooner.

Also, in the video, Zazu made it clear that he hadn’t gained anything from Davido because he wasn’t the one promoting him online or sponsoring his video shoots. The singer then went on to subtly threaten the DMW boss.

In his words:

“Na una dey trend me? Na una dey post me? Shey na una dey shoot my video? Na una dey promote me? For where you dey for your house, ask your neighbours, dem know me nau. I dey trend more than you nau. All your money, all your packaging, everything, forget it! I’m not a failure, Bro! I’m not a failure! I’m a winner, I’m not a failure. If you try me, you go lose. I will never mingle with failures, you are a failure.”

Netizens react as Portable calls Davido a failure

The video of Portable calling Davido a failure drew the attention of numerous netizens, and it triggered mixed feelings. Many were displeased with Zazu’s utterances, while others blamed OBO for the unfortunate situation.

Mayorsoj:

“Una see why wizkid no dey follow children shine teeth? ”

Adeagboyetundee:

“Grace would take you places but your attitude will either keep you there or kick you out.”

xtaagbai_iweriebor:

“Davido wants everyone to be on his side so bad.. whether you like it or not, being too accessible is very bad.. you must not be on everyone’s good note.”

kelvin_kertz:

“Wizkid FC know alot about Peace of Mind. ”

hamiltonawa:

“Very good for Davido. This is what too much familiarity and accessibility causes. As an A-list you should never be accessible to every Tom, Dick and Harry. Look at Burna and Wiz. I really hope he learns.”

Officialogvictor:

“I really blame davido for this.”

B_uniqu.e:

“Davido is too available for someone that sang unavailable.. if it’s not see finish, portable to Davido?? Chai .”

Quin_uju:

“Wizkid’s ability to distance himself from nuisance is one of the main reason why I respect him so much,what was David thinking when he decided to meet up with this guy? ‍♀️”

bukkykoga:

“By all means distance yourself from nuisance! Just love them from far distance I only blame Davido for this disrespect.”

its_jessie_gram:

“All them 30bg saying wizkid is proud and unfriendly.....Well this is what you get when you are for everybody .......wizkid and maintaining steeze Not a fan but this is see finish.”

Tufab:

“Portable knows Blogs will post him so he’ll continue doing this. lol he’s smart. It’s a win or win situation for him… he has nothing to lose.”

Shollycutie1:

“This guy needs to tread carefully. There’s a thin line between success and downfall .”

Unorthodoxreviews:

“It’s funny how people predicted this would happen.”

