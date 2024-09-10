Controversial Street-pop sensation Portable has stirred mixed reactions online after his recent comments during a live session

Controversial Street-pop sensation Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has sparked mixed reactions on social media with some of his recent comments during a live session on IG.

Portable's recent comments about not wanting to be featured on any artist's songs went viral days after his interview with Echoroom.

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable updates his demands before other artists can feature him on their songs.

Legit.ng recalls reporting Portable's interview with Echoroom, where he opened up about his fight with Zlatan and the issues between him and Davido.

He also talked about his fallout with Carter Efe and what transpired between them. However, what seemed to have sparked a chord with Portable from the interview was the question that he doesn't have any big song on his own.

Portable declares no more featuring

During the live session, Portable discussed claims that he has no big songs except the ones he featured on.

Portable noted that his latest single, Oriade, is a hit, and he didn't feature anybody on it. He further stated that he no longer wants to feature on songs; if he does, it comes with a steep demand.

Zazu stated that if any artist wants to feature him, they must be willing to part with 50% of the total earnings the song makes.

Watch the viral clip below:

Portable's demands for features stirs reactions

See how netizens reacted to Portable's demands to feature on other artists songs:

@bidemi.otedola:

"Who dey date or marry this guy? 😢 who are they."

@agbatufab:

"Oga rest nobody wan fushur u."

@adisaolashile:

"Amugbo and caramel ouuu weeee."

@radiogad:

"D!rtieeeee boy."

@neezzeer:

"MMR: money miss road."

@arike_troublemaker:

"I blame you guys for giving this boy relevance."

@_rashydah_:

"Portable, are you frustrated already? 😂It a thing to pray for blessings and fame, it another thing to pray for humbleness and wisdom to maintain it."

@tonia.gram_:

"Y’all made the wrong person popular."

@everything_queensley:

"God: touch not my anointed. Portable: who goes you???"

@kingfadekemi:

"I dey smell the mouth from here?"

