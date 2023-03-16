Ghanaian actor Majid Michel posted a picture of his sister, who has barely been seen on the internet by his fans

Ghanaian actor Majid Michel posted a picture of his sister to Instagram and gained the attention of his followers who had never seen her before.

Majid Michel wished his sister Isabella Michel a happy birthday and sent her some inspiring messages to mark her day.

"Happy Birthday to @eazy_michel this is a very strategic age you are in. We pray for Divine strategy to navigate the instructions given from above. May you hear clearly and obey swiftly. May the voice of God be clear and your understanding be heightened. Physical Strength, power, wisdom, knowledge and understanding shall be bestowed upon you mightily at the name of Jesus who sits at the right hand of the Father. Amen. Enjoy your Day.! God bless you. i love you !!!" Majid said.

See Majid Michel's birthday post to his sister Isabella Michel below:

Netizens reacted to Majid Michel's post about his sister

fiston_le_mannequin_bougeoir commented:

bigshogg___ u from the Ivory Coast idol for life I love you too much you are my source of inspiration

bigshogg___commented:

Mama Isaaaaaaaaa kome P3 ….Happy Bday

haart310 commented:

Happy birthday Isabella! Abundant blessings

gifty.debrah commented:

gifty.debrah ay to your gorgeous sister

