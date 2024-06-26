A lady had a chat with Llama 3, an AI bot developed by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

A lighthearted conversation between a lady and Meta AI is trending on TikTok after she shared it.

The lady chatted with Llama 3, an AI chat bot developed by Meta, the parent company for Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

The lady said she was bored and decided to chat with AI. Photo credit: TikTok/Ellie Anna.

According to Ellie Anna, she felt bored and decided to chat with Llama 3 about jollof rice and the responses are trending.

Ellie said she asked Meta AI which is integrated into WhatsApp to tell her who has the best jollof rice between Nigeria and Ghana.

In a response, Meta AI acknowledged that it was aware of the jollof rice debate but noted that some people say it is Senegal that makes the best jollof.

It says:

"Well, I'm a neutral Al, so I don't have personal preferences or opinions. However, I can tell you that both Ghana and Nigeria have their unique recipes and cooking styles when it comes to jollof rice.

"Ghana's jollof is often described as more aromatic and spicy, with a stronger tomato flavor, while Nigeria's jollof is oft characterized by its smoky flavor and darker color due to the use of more pepper and a longer cooking time.

"Ultimately, the "best" jollof is a matter of 32.8k personal taste, and both countries have their loyal fans. So, it's up to you to try bot and decide which one you prefer! But don't tell anyone, but I've heard some people say that Senegal has the best jollof of all."

The lady told Meta AI to agree that Ghana makes the best jollof, and it did. The hilarious conversation got many comments from AI enthusiasts who saw the photo post.

Reactions to conversation between a lady and Meta AI

@Oyekunle Dayo said:

"Please can you ask al the one pastor said the world will come to an end today?"

@KAJAY said:

"Omooo I don laugh tire,Now tell Ai that we Nigerians have seen it,tag me on on next post. You get mind to complain of Senegal."

@Kevin Darnell Hart said:

"Chatting with Meta AI Seems more interesting than some human beings."

