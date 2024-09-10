The death of American actor and voice over expert, James Earl Jones, has been announced and fans are mourning his passage

Jones was known for his lovely voice over which was used in popular cartoon, Lion King and Star Wars

The iconic actor died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family and friends at his last hour

American iconic actor, James Earl Jones, has died at 93. The news about his dead was confirmed by his representative.

According to the person, the late voice-over actor died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and friends in upstate New York.

Jones was known for his baritone voice which graced popular cartoon, Lion King, movies including, Star Wars. He was also the voice behind the CNN advert, “This is CNN”.

James Jones had a lot of awards

According to a post by Linda Ikeji blog, the late actor was also one of the rare EGOT winners, he received an Emmy, Grammy, an Honorary Oscar, and three Tony Awards throughout in his career.

James Jones had his movie break in 1964 with Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove, and he later featured in cinematic classics like Field of Dreams, Conan the Barbarian, Coming to America, and The Hunt for Red October.

He also served in the United States Army as part of the 75th Rangers Regiment.

Recall that the entertainment industry both in Nigeria and the international scene had lost some great actors in the last couple of years.

Last month, Nigerian actor, Yusuf Olorungbebe, died after a brief illness. Also, Sidney Poitier, the first black actor to win the Best Actor Oscar, died a few years ago.

What fans said about James Earl Jones

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the news about Jones' death. Here are some of the comments below:

@toluladeadebayo:

"RIP King Jaffe Joffer, Ruler of Zamunda."

@classicmann_:

"From coming to America, to Lion King, his baritone voice was so captivating. My deepest condolences to his family."

@rhemiee_:

"His voice was absolutely striking. The king of Zamunda, King Jaffe Joffer RIP."

@phina_don:

"Ohhhhnnooo Love and light."

@ezzy_wayy:

"Rest on King Jaffe Joffer, one of the iconic voices of the century & great Mufasa.'

@its_omaofficial

"I loved his movies so much. Rest in Peace sir, you’ve left good memories."

@goldnwachukwufab:

"Rest on Mufasa."

@oludare_omotolani:

"Na witches from his father family killed am, rip papa."

@iamkingdinero1:

"RIP , Uncle Scar must pay for this."

