Nollywood actor Yusuf Olorungbebe has passed away after a brief illness and his death brought sadness to his fans

His death was announced by his colleague on Facebook, Oladimeji Peter, who noted how Yusuf helped his career

He also stated that Yusuf was a kind person and because of him, he has learnt a lot in the industry

Nollywood actor Yusuf Olorungbebe has died after a brief illness on Tuesday, August 2, 2024.

It was painful news for his fans and others whose lives he touched before his passing. His death was announced by his colleague, Oladimeji Peter.

In his post, Peter shared how Yusuf helped him in the industry. Aside from paying his fee, he also fed him and paid for his accommodation.

He noted that he cannot write his story in the industry without including his name. The role interpreter was grateful for the courage the deceased gave him and how he impacted his life.

Other colleagues including Foluke Daramola, Mercy Aigbe, and Toyin Adewale, among others, shared how sad they felt about Yusuf, who passed after being in a coma.

Before Yusuf died, Foluke had sought funds for him and she thanked everyone who contributed to his treatment.

Netizens react to Yusuf Olorungbebe's death

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the late actor's passing below:

@oreofe_maintain:

"You tried your best, sis It is well with you, his family, and well-wishers in Jesus' name."

@realmercyaigbe:

"Ha! God!"

@officialtoyinadewale:

"Jesu. May his soul rest in perfect peace Ijmn."

@innocent.reuben.7:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace, you have tried your best, my sister, and I pray may d God God always rewards you for your kindness."

@Busari Mufutau Olanihun:

"Yusuf Omo Olorungbebe you have gone like that? O ma se o. So sad."

@Omorilewa Akorinkewi:

"May Almighty God forgive his shortcoming."

