Late American singer, Michael Jackson, might have passed away 14 years ago, but his works still live in the hearts of his fans

He was born on August 29, 1958, and some of his Nigerian fans took time on social media to hail him on his posthumous birthday

Michael Jackson was described as the greatest musician ever, even in death, whose works impacted many globally despite the absence of social media then

Late American singer Michael Jackson was remembered by Nigerians on his 66th posthumous birthday on August 29, 2024.

Michael Jackson pictured on stage as his fans remember him on his 66th posthumous birthday. Image credit: @michaeljackson

Source: Instagram

Blogger Tunde Ednut shared pictures of the King of Pop from age 11 to 50 when he died on June 25, 2009.

Some of his fans observed the change in the complexion of the Thriller crooner as he grew from childhood and teenage years to adulthood.

They also shared how he suffered from vitiligo, a condition that makes the skin lose its colour or pigment. One of the features of the deceased was his signature moonwalk and other incredible dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Some netizens spoke fondly about the deceased, who they said was a great artiste and had no match when he was alive. They also hailed his ability to take the world by storm despite the absence of social media influence in his time.

Watch Michael Jackson's catalogue in the video below:

Reactions to Michael Jackson's 66th posthumous birthday

See some of the comments on Michael Jackson's 66th posthumous video below:

@natasha_blessing_rasaq:

"When he was black he was so handsome."

@henry_aniegboka_:

"The only celebrity wey can pull a massive crowd to his concert when social media was never a big thing. King of Pop."

@edutex_poundz:

"The face changed but he was as always MJ.....that Crown never shifted."

@rosythrone:

"Nobody can beat Michael Jackson's fame! Only his climbing on stage, people fainted and resurrected when he’s not Jesus."

@hott_galz:

"Man so famous only Jesus Christ could beat him in fame. Mad!"

@anifowoshe_bentley23:

"Most popular human after Jesus."

@sisi_painter87:

"For his skin, he had vitiligo. It must have been a rough time for him as social media wasn’t out yet and all these sorts of issues were a playbook for bullies."

Kids dance like Michael Jackson

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video featuring a young child dancing like Michael Jackson in an empty hall garnered attention on TikTok.

In the video, the child, dressed in an outfit reminiscent of the iconic pop star, performed moves famously associated with Jackson.

It was evident that the child had choreographed the dance and executed every leg move effortlessly, showcasing his admiration for the man known as the King of Pop.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng