Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja tried to spill some convincing details about her marriage to Ugo Nwoke

Recall that the movie star and her billionaire partner got married (traditional and white wedding) on June 25 and June 27, respectively

Amid the numerous reports of Ugo Nwoke's previous failed marriages, Sharon revealed the signs she wrote down to confirm who her husband was before he came

Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja is sadly still in the news over her recent marriage to her billionaire husband, Ugo Nwoke.

Legit.ng previously reported that a close family friend of Ugo Nwoke made more endangering allegations about him and his lifestyle abroad.

Sharon Ooja shared how she communicated with God about her husband. Credit: @stanlophotography, @sharonooja

According to the woman, the billionaire was widely known in Los Angeles and San Bernardino as a serial cheat.

She further noted that Ugo wedded Sharon in Nigeria because he knew people abroad were well informed of his past.

Meanwhile, a video from Ooja's just-concluded white wedding ceremony saw her conversing with Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters International Christian Centre.

The movie star told the man of God that on March 9, 2023, she wrote down the things she wanted in a husband as directed by Pastor Bolaji, whose church she attends.

Sharon claimed that later, she forgot where she kept the book until she met Ugo Nwoke in 2024. When she later found the prayer diary, she noticed that all she had penned down were the exact qualities the billionaire had.

Watch the video below:

Sharon Ooja's testimony spurs reactions

Considering the multiple allegations hovering around Ugo Nwoke, netizens had conflicting takes on Sharon Ooja's marriage testimony. Legit.ng compiled them below:

henrie_mayys_touch:

"Make una no dey whine holyspirt ooo."

ccliaemale:

"Madam leave God and rest. If moses bliss wife talk this tin I go hear but coming from you.. yen yen yen. Better hide yourself."

deborahsenibo:

"You wrote odogwu silencer??? congratulations."

everythingatailorneeds.ph:

"Ehen God Sharon pls love you too much don’t do this pls."

symply_winne:

"Holy Spirit cannot make you a third wife . God Abeg no use my children clear story ooo. I bind and cast."

chibarbie_dolle:

"Sharon stop using God’s name anyhow ,if you like someone and feel he is the one just say so ….stop inserting Gods name in it when he didn’t tell you nothing…"

glitzbytreasure:

"God suppose to give you a tear rubber husband and not the other way round. We understand he has the quality of what you wanted in a man, so please leave God out of this. He's not an author of confusion please I pray may it work for you Most time what we present to God as what we wants is what he will bless for us. Even when he told us that's not our own by showing us the signs, but our stubbornness no gree us to listen. May he treat you right and love you wholeheartedly."

c_h_i_s_o__m:

"Can this lady stop all these God yen yen. Nawa o. Did you also write x3 divorcee? Dey play."

barbaras_planet:

"Those are pleasing words , to make the man happy, he is ahead of her ! Do you know the level of risk to be a billionaire? She went for money that’s all , the man knows !"

Sharon Ooja spills how long she dated her husband

Sharon melted hearts as she finally revealed the beautiful love story of her marriage to husband Ugo Nwoke.

Videos from the star-studded ceremony filled the internet, depicting the luxuriant attires she wore to celebrate her big day and her lovely bridesmaids.

During a brief video chat, Sharon revealed that she dated her man for two and a half months. According to her, her Odogwu proposed in the third month of dating.

