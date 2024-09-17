Nigerian radio personality Toolz had netizens gushing from ear to ear after she shared a video of herself and her pilot husband

The media star revealed that she was witnessing her husband's pilot skills for the first time in 10 years

Toolz did a mini vlog showing the care and love she received from her hubby and his colleagues, who were excited to have her on board

Nigerian radio personality Tolu Oniru, aka Toolz, experienced one of the sweetest moments in her marriage.

The OAP, who is married to a professional pilot, Tunde Demuren, revealed that she recently got onto a commercial flight her husband handled.

Toolz received princess treatment from her pilot husband. Credit: @toolzo

Source: Instagram

Toolz, on her way to Abuja, met with her heartthrob on the plane alongside his colleagues, who were excited to have her on board.

The media star did a mini vlog of her flight experience while her husband came at intervals to check up on her.

The mum of four then rated her hubby's piloting skills and humorously suggested ways he could improve them.

In her caption, she wrote:

"Something quite special happened yesterday.... @captdemuren finally flew me!! #VeryDemureN."

See her post below:

Toolz video with her husband spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ibrahimsuleimanofficial:

"This FLEXXXXXXXXXX though! 🔥🔥🔥😍 that's it, I'm going to flight school."

mums_realities:

"You both are so cute. By the way Tolu, are you a Nigerian lecturer? They're the ones that will keep the remaining mark(s) no matter how well you performed."

benneee_:

"I can’t believe how long ago it’s been since I heard this voice on radio 🙌 Still as impeccable as always."

iamfittobeme:

"Sweet! Reassuring to the other passengers too cos captain is carrying special cargo. Lol."

shakitisisi:

"No peace for single people this year😢. Haven't you people done enough?"

mofeabi:

"Oh I’m enjoying this vlog content. Also this is a big flex and we love it."

otunbaseun:

"Toolz what are you going to do with that 1 that you kept in your bag? You can’t do 12/10?"

Toolz removes husband's name from IG

Legit.ng previously reported that Toolz yanked off her husband's name from her Instagram page.

The media personality shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story that made people speculate that her marriage was in trouble.

She said that those who fly solo have the strongest wings.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng