Nigerians are celebrating as their favourite couple in the Big Brother Naija house keep serving content back-to-back

It will be recalled that Ebuka exposed the now-defunct Doublekay pair, Kassia and Kellyrae's secret kisses in the BBN house during the last eviction show

In a new video circulating, the married couple decided to defy all odds and kiss each other in front of other housemates

After Ebuka slammed the housemates for giving zero content during the last eviction show, the content decided to step up their games.

A new video of the married couple in the house has brought joy to the fans, as they gave fans an unexpected show during their last pool party.

Video of Kassia and kellyrae's kiss trends online. Credit: @iamkellyrae

Source: Instagram

The housemates usually have their pool party on Thursday nights, and while everyone is vibing, Kassia moves close to her husband, Kelly, who is in the pool with Topher and begins to dance for him.

Suddenly, she moved in and kissed her husband on the lips, resulting in a burst of excitement from her husband, who went straight to hug Topher.

The couple's public kiss has now become a trading topic on social media, as hot takes have been flying across the board.

Watch video here:

Reactions trail Kassia and Kellyrae's kiss

See how fans are reacting to the married couple's first public kiss:

@funfola18:

"Omo they deserve an award. Its not easy!"

@berren_daterush6:

"We can’t hide it anymore 😂thank you ebuka for making our work easy for us."

@its_mihrabel:

"Since ebuka don flipped the table,we kuku decided to scattered it all jare."

@its_doose:

"Which content dem d find again ??😍😍…3weeks content served in one night…DoubleKay."

@kassia_kx_backup:

"The money is no longer stealing kisses."

@hauwaciousby:

"Kellyrea multitasking yesternight from grilling to dancing and kissing 😘. My content king."

@pamelajay12:

"Ehen this is how it should be."

KellyRae and Kassia sharing raunchy kissing

Big Brother Naija stars KellyRae and his partner Kassia were recently caught sharing a very romantic moment under the cover of darkness.

The BBNaija partners entered Biggie's house, pretending to be friends, even though they were married.

A recent clip of them sharing a very sultry moment after spending weeks apart sparked massive online reactions.

Source: Legit.ng