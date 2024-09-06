Skit maker Isbae U has expressed his love for Super Eagles football star Victor Boniface for gifting him money

Isbae U, who was roasted alongside his late father and actor Sir Kay during an edition with Victor Boniface, revealed the amount the footballer gave to him

Victor Boniface's generous gesture to the content creator has been applauded by many on social media

Comedian and content creator Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi, aka Isbae U, could not hide his excitement after he received one million naira in cash from Super Eagles star Victor Boniface.

Recall that Isbae U hosted Boniface on his viral podcast, ‘Curiosity Made Me Ask,’ but the episode ended with frustration for the content creator after the Super Eagles player dragged the living daylight out of him.

The Super Eagles star roasted Isbae U's career alongside that of his late father and actor Sir Kay, making the content creator speechless.

Boniface compensates Isbae U

In what looked like a move to compensate the skit maker, Isbae U revealed on Friday, September 6, that Boniface sent him one million naira.

An elated Isbae U, who expressed his love for the footballer, however, recalled their encounter on his show as he promised revenge.

See Isbae U's tweet below:

Netizens react as Boniface gives Isbae U money

Mautiin01:

"How far, gimme 100k inside the Monday … curiosity made me ask."

ChuchoMaine:

"Revenge against Boniface is suicde…dont say i didn’t warn you."

GeniusHawlah:

"boniface_jrn I have a late father too o 😓He won't complain if you roast me and him together."

Oforma19:

"Send that money back you are a big boy."

lollylarry1:

"The best I've seen on your show. The fact that he kept it coming calmly h1tting you with his punchlines was very interesting."

MAGAPETKIDS:

"Talk say you wan collect another 1m."

Boniface gifts old man money

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that the footballer gifted an old man N1.5 million.

The old man became public knowledge after a youth saw him doing carpentry work in his compound.

Boniface rewarded the youth who filmed the elderly man with N500k., as seen in reposted chats shared by @gossipmilltv.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng