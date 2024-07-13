Super Eagles star Victor Boniface is the latest celebrity to appear on Isbae U's popular podcast

A trending clip from the podcast showed the moment Isbae U introduced Boniface as the 'second best Victor'

The footballer's response to Isbae U's introductions has spurred reactions online, as many couldn't help but laugh

Nigerian footballer and Bayern Leverkusen star Victor Boniface is trending on social media platforms in the country over his recent appearance on content creator Adebayo Abidemi, known as Isbae U's podcast.

Days after hosting actress Kate Henshaw, Isbae U, in a new edition, unveiled Boniface as his latest guest.

Isbae U introduces Boniface on his podcast. Credit: @bonifacejrn @victorosimhen9 @isbaeu

Source: Instagram

In a viral clip, Isbae U introduced the Leverkusen football star as 'the second best Victor,' in what appeared to be a comparison behind Boniface and his namesake Victor Osimhen.

"He is popularly know as the second best Victor," Isbae U said while introducing Boniface.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a quick response, the footballer said: "Who is the first?"

Watch trending video from Isbae U's podcast with Victor Boniface below:

People react as Boniface appears on Isbae U's show

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

crazeclown:

"This one no go end well."

mcshakaracomedian:

"In Boniface, we trust."

k8henshaw:

"This rude child I trust Victor to give you better wotowoto."

dami3131:

"Bae u this victor nah werey online and offline oo."

iamdikeh:

"No go whine boniface o, him get bad mouth."

arc_tomiloba:

"Haaaaa.... @isbae_u don jam wetin pass am ooooo.... legendary Amaka No Dey disappoint na him u wan shade. ... @boniface_jrn go comot your big Belle with savage response."

ad.eyemi111:

"Boni gonna hold you today and your blood gonna dry."

rahmat2oiza:

"I kuku trust Boniface hin mouth no kuku ma good tele."

Boniface gifts old man money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an old man was gifted N1.5 million by Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface.

The old man became public knowledge after a youth saw him doing carpentry work in his compound.

Boniface rewarded the youth who filmed the elderly man with N500k., as seen in reposted chats shared by @gossipmilltv.

Source: Legit.ng