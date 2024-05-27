A video captured Nigerian star and Bundesliga champion Victor Boniface dancing and having fun in his car, which went viral on TikTok

In the video, the striker, whose season was briefly halted by injury but who made a key contribution at the start of the season, showcased his dance moves

Boniface scored 14 goals in 23 league appearances with 8 assists, as well as 5 goals in 8 matches in the Europa Cup

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A video showed Nigerian star and Bundesliga champion Victor Boniface dancing and having fun in his car which quickly went viral on TikTok.

In the video, the striker, who had a brief injury but was important at the start of the season, displayed his impressive dance moves.

Victor Boniface dances. Photo credit: Getty Images. For illustration purposes only.

Source: Getty Images

Boniface scored 14 goals in 23 league matches and provided 8 assists. He also scored 5 goals in 8 Europa Cup games. Video of his dance was posted by @sunnybk4.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Saiprince.xó said:

“Whats the song?”

King Ělite wrote:

“U sabi enjoy bo.”

Sky sports commented:

“Wahala for us we that no sabi how to dance amapiano.”

Obosdaniel also commented:

“You are doing well bro.”

St Patrick:

“Boniface don lean oo respect brother from ur hood in Akure.”

Jay_94:

“This guy na cruise.”

Sir cruz400E:

“Congratulations brother.”

Owen Best902:

“Congratulations bro.”

Offor stella:

“Chairman Agbaa baller.”

KingMD1:

“Boss man.”

John Obaro:

“Congrats bro.”

Nigerians make case for Boniface as African footballer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the UEFA Europa League final between Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta, some Nigerians have said Victor Boniface should succeed Victor Osimhen as the African Footballer of the Year.

Legit.ng recalls that Osimhen was crowned the continent's best player in December 2023.

The Napoli star won the award, the first time a Nigerian has won the title since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999.

In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that Super Eagles star Victor Boniface has clarified his recent appreciation post about the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire. The Nigerian international returned to Germany after being unable to participate in the tournament due to a thigh injury.

Source: Legit.ng