A video has captured the lavish party that former kid actor Opemipo Bamgbopa threw to mark her new age

In the clip, she was still looking as beautiful as she was many years ago when she launched into limelight as kid actor

She was standing in front of her cake and was trying to cut when the process was interrupted by the birthday fireworks

Former kid actor, Opemipo Bamgbopa, has come of age and a video of how she marked her recent birthday surfaced online.

The beautiful lady, who launched into the limelight as a kid, was looking beautiful as ever as she marked her 30th birthday in style.

Former kid actor Opemipo Bamgbopa marks birthday. Photo credit@opebamgbopa

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds on social media, the former kid superstar, who was the first female speaker at Lagos State University, (Lasu) was trying to cut her cake.

Fireworks interrupt Opemipo's cake cutting

In the recording, the well-endowed lady was interrupted by the fireworks burning beside her. She had to pause for a few minutes while she admired the fireworks with a smile on her face.

Opemipo Bamgbopa was born on September 5th, 1994.

Recall that it was also Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham's, birthday on the same day, September 5, 2024.

See the video here:

What fans said about Opemipo's birthday video:

Reactions have trailed the birthday video of Opemipo Bamgbopa. Here are some of the comments below:

@tugaoyinlola:

"She has always been beautiful . HBD Ope."

@ayoolakikelomo:

"My beautiful Opeyemi."

@bukky.briggs:

"Happy birthday to you beautiful ope,many happy returns more blessings to you , enjoy ur special day."

@izhybee:

"Decorator want to spoil person party ni sha."

@homesby_fife:

"Happy Birthday Opemipo

@adaope:

"How time flies, she is so grown. I can remember her then, such a wonderful kid actor."

@onitemi_ajokeade:

"God bless your new age."

@officialshaddashhair:

"Happy birthday beautiful

@gafar.lawal:

"Happy birthday to you Ope."

Source: Legit.ng