A lady known as Izzy Ogbeide has blasted actress Iyabo Ojo for allowing her daughter using her mouth to collect cake from her lover

Priscilla had exchanged cake mouth-to-mouth with Juma Jux while he was celebrating his birthday

The lady said Priscilla was not married but was only engaged to Juma Jux, so such should not be allowed

A TikToker known as Izzy Ogbeide has reacted o the viral exchange between Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, and her lover.

Legit.ng had reported that Priscilla had welcomed her Tanzania lover, and they got engaged in grand style. Some celebrities confirmed that she was truly engaged to her lover.

TikToker reacts to love gesture between Priscilla and Juma Jux. Photo credit @juma_jux/@iyaboojofebspris

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the scene where the Nollywood actress hailed Priscilla for exchanging cake with Juma Jux, Izzy said that Ojo was not supposed to allow such because Priscilla was not yet married.

Lady compares her life to Ojo

In the recording, Izzy also said that her man will never allow such to happen in her home. She asked what Priscilla's father would do if he was present at the scene.

Izzy noted that her husband would bring a cutlass and pursue her if such should happen to her daughter. She emphasised that such display of love should happen during Priscilla Ojo's wedding.

Recall that Priscilla and her lover had worn a traditional outfit for their engagement shoot, and many hailed them for it.

Below is the video:

What fans said about Izzy's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Izzy about Iyabo Ojo's daughter. Here are some of the comments below:

@Etioulandish:

O"Like I was expecting Iyabo ojo not to post but she just dey surprise me with her reaction not that the boy engaged her or something."

@JETAs:

"Iyabo Ojo na responsible person fr your eyes?"

@sweetney:

"U no supposed talk for this matter u when your video full online."

@MAMA:

"Mama rest she old enough to do whatever she wants."

@ gold:

"That’s the evidence to tell you that she’s her daughter best friend,if you choose your daughter as best friend she wouldn’t have anything to hide from you,she will always comfortable around you."

@Treasure|BSN|RN:

"Because of money iyabo has sold her respect."

@Ossgie Atohengbe:

"He nor go better for Iyabo Ojo."

@Norah:

"People are doing it, why is her own different."

@tundedada:

"People should rest. They are already planning their wedding. Let them be."

@Maryjane madu:

"I never fit call man for my mama front."

