Actress Iyabo Ojo has stated how she felt after her daughter and boyfriend left Nigeria for Tanzania

Priscilla and her lover had left Nigeria and went back to Tanzania after their engagement in Nigeria

Sharing a lovely video of how they were welcomed in Tanzania, she thanked a few people and said that she missed them

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has shown how emotional she can be when it comes to the issue of her only daughter Priscilla.

Legit.ng had reported that Priscilla and her boyfriend had left Nigeria for Tanzania after being received in Nigeria.

Iyabo Ojo shares her feeling after daughter left with lover. Photo credit@iayboojofepris/@juma_jux

In a post shared by the controversial actress, she said that she missed the two of them. She also shared the hashtag of the two love birds.

Iyabo Ojo shares video of Priscilla's reception

In the post, she shared a video of how her daughter was welcomed with love at the airport in Tanzania.

The actress also appreciated Tanzania for the way they accepted her daughter when she got to their country. She also thanked another person known as fatma8five on social media but didn't give details of what the person did for her or the couple to be.

Below is the video:

What fans said about Iyabo Ojo's video

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress about her daughter. Here are some of the comments below:

@zudorsafricanlabel:

"Congratulations Iyabo Ojo and daughter, thank you so much Tanzania ."

@queenfiisah:

"I don’t know why I’m having goosebumps. I’m so happy for priscy the fact that her husband family returned same energy they deserved each other together forever by the special grace of God."

@joy_maizy:

joy_maizy:

"Only you your daughter gave birth , only your daughter engagement dey scater ground Queen mother i celebrate you , your Joy is permanent.'

@patience__coker:

"They really appreciate how their son was welcomed in Nigeria, l love this.'

@kenzohar1:

"The respect for the guy , was given back to the lady more. I love this couple."

@mide_gold32:

"Aww. Love lives here. Thank you Tanzania for loving our daughter. We love you too."

@theabujabags_shoes:

"See me smiling ,I love this."

@glowbymo_organicskincarepalace:

"Some of us are not related to you but we are rooting for you seriously,on this particular journey of the JPS there shall be no pain happiness forever Insha Allah the Lord is with you both."

@helen_iweh:

"Haters will be watching and hissing at the same time, congratulations dear."

@folatinubu_22:

"Ayaa won ni Tanzania, stay bless Okomi."e

@oyinkansolahjust:

"The haters gonna cry more congratulations to them."

Fans share observation about Iyabo Ojo's daughter

Legit.ng had reported that fans had shared their observation about the viral engagement of Priscilla and her Tanzania lover.

The two love birds had worn traditional outfits, and some celebrities confirmed that they were both engaged.

However, supporters of the two lovers said that they were not sure it was a real relationship after pictures surfaced online.

Source: Legit.ng