Lyta Speaks on Meeting Olamide, Possible Chances of Returning To YBNL: "The Conversation Went Well"
- In 2019, Lyta confirmed his exit from YBNL, sparking a conversation on social media about what could have gone wrong
- A recent video captured the Nigerian music act in an interview, where he was asked about his possible chances of returning to YBNL
- While he initially failed to give a specific response, fans are optimistic that things might still work out between Lyta and the YBNL boss, Olamide
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Nigerian singer Opeyemi Babatunde Rahim, widely known as Lyta, has spoken about the possibility of his return to the Yahoo Boy No Laptop record label, headed by Olamide.
It is no longer news that Lyta officially announced his exit from YBNL in 2019, claiming that he never had a written contract with the label.
More recently, Lyta was spotted speaking about his former boss in an interview. The interviewer had brought up a conversation about him being spotted with Olamide.
Davido replies X user who accused him of moving differently since his wedding: "Trying to do better"
To clarify things, Lyta noted that a friend who worked at a club showed him one of Olamide's flyers and asked him to pull up.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
He did, and although he only went to pay respect to Olamide, their conversation went far better than he had expected. He has agreed to get back on board with YBNL.
Furthermore, he noted that he was possibly returning to the label, and he forever remains Olamide's boy. He also proudly added that it only takes one call.
Watch Lyta's interview here:
Lyta's interview spurs reactions
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@leeclint0n:
"Ur time never pass?"
@iamremdey:
"Omo make them accept this boy back and put him on real contract."
@muwa._nexx77:
"Atleast he was honest."
@mic_adebayo:
"This one nvr get interview sense."
@startingover408:
"Living & Learning Nobody is perfect."
Davido's uncle Governor Ademola's hilarious dance while exercising trends: "He has lost some weight"
@zaddy_tee103:
"You no fi go back bro! You don Dey on this talk now not 1 years move on bro."
@boy.demeji:
"Keep playing."
Ashluxe CEO calls out Lyta
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yinka Ash, the CEO of the fashion brand Ashluxe, called out a singer, Lyta, for wearing a fake version of his designs.
He posted a picture of the artiste on social media wearing the outfit with the tag that got many talking.
Some social media users noted that Yinka's actions were inappropriate, while others questioned the singer's motives.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng