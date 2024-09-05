In 2019, Lyta confirmed his exit from YBNL, sparking a conversation on social media about what could have gone wrong

A recent video captured the Nigerian music act in an interview, where he was asked about his possible chances of returning to YBNL

While he initially failed to give a specific response, fans are optimistic that things might still work out between Lyta and the YBNL boss, Olamide

Nigerian singer Opeyemi Babatunde Rahim, widely known as Lyta, has spoken about the possibility of his return to the Yahoo Boy No Laptop record label, headed by Olamide.

It is no longer news that Lyta officially announced his exit from YBNL in 2019, claiming that he never had a written contract with the label.

Lyta excites fans with news of returning to YBNL. Credit: @olamide, @official_lyta

Source: Instagram

More recently, Lyta was spotted speaking about his former boss in an interview. The interviewer had brought up a conversation about him being spotted with Olamide.

To clarify things, Lyta noted that a friend who worked at a club showed him one of Olamide's flyers and asked him to pull up.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He did, and although he only went to pay respect to Olamide, their conversation went far better than he had expected. He has agreed to get back on board with YBNL.

Furthermore, he noted that he was possibly returning to the label, and he forever remains Olamide's boy. He also proudly added that it only takes one call.

Watch Lyta's interview here:

Lyta's interview spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@leeclint0n:

"Ur time never pass?"

@iamremdey:

"Omo make them accept this boy back and put him on real contract."

@muwa._nexx77:

"Atleast he was honest."

@mic_adebayo:

"This one nvr get interview sense."

@startingover408:

"Living & Learning Nobody is perfect."

@zaddy_tee103:

"You no fi go back bro! You don Dey on this talk now not 1 years move on bro."

@boy.demeji:

"Keep playing."

Ashluxe CEO calls out Lyta

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yinka Ash, the CEO of the fashion brand Ashluxe, called out a singer, Lyta, for wearing a fake version of his designs.

He posted a picture of the artiste on social media wearing the outfit with the tag that got many talking.

Some social media users noted that Yinka's actions were inappropriate, while others questioned the singer's motives.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng