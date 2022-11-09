Singer Lyta has revealed in an interview that despite the fact that he is out of Olamide's record label YBNL, they are still cool

The singer also revealed that as a young boy in the industry, he heard and listened to a lot of things

Lyta also added that he has made efforts to get back to Olamide's record label, but Badoo as he is fondly called didn't respond

Upcoming act Lyta has finally opened up on leaving Olamide's record label YBNL, and his efforts to remain cordial with his ex-boss.

In a video sighted online Lyta in an interview revealed that he left YBNL because he heard a lot of things from friends and people in the industry.

Nigerians react as Lyta reveals why he left Olamide's record label

Source: Instagram

He continued by saying that he didn't know who or what to believe and some people eventually got into his head.

Watch the video below:

In another clip, the singer revealed that Olamide unfollowed him on Instagram, and since then they haven't talked even though they are cool

Lyta also disclosed that he made efforts to return to YBNL, he even tried to get people to push for him, but Olamide did not respond.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions to Lyta's confession

___easyforeverwayz:

"Follow who know road but hold your tfare… listen to advice but move at your own pace"

mayor_ysg:

"Distractions go come. But man gat stay on guard 100%‍♂️"

chilling3443:

"Na dem mohbad and lil frosh go advise am."

general_sultan:

"Hommie wanna go back but it’s late already . Baddo na baba . Meet him and apologize that’s all."

cody_fuch:

"I could remember when he was drop hit back to back at YBNL now he is nowhere to be found "

oluwasegun_madeit:

"You kon go join marlians when naira dey go down."

ikukunkemakonam:

"This guy is very disrespectful.. See pride.. And he has not repented.. No dey mention Olamide's name abeg."

Mohbad disses Naira Marley in new hit song

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Mohbad aka Imole sparked emotions online after he released a diss track firing a hugely controversial statement aimed at his former record label boss Naira Marley.

The singer was engrossed in a dirty copyright battle with his former record label Marlians and his label's boss.

Mohbad, a while back, had gone online to accuse Naira Marley of directing people to assault him, leaving him hospitalised for days.

Source: Legit.ng