Davido's Uncle Governor Ademola's Hilarious Dance While Exercising Trends: "He Has Lost Some Weight"
- Davido's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, is known for his love for dancing, and a new video is now circulating online
- The public figure was seen exercising with some of his aides while chipping in dance moves in between
- Many netizens noticed how much weight he had lost and expressed their happiness about his progress
The Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, is currently trending on social media after a new video of him emerged online.
It is no longer news that Davido's uncle is a very expressive man who loves to dance and move his body.
A new video online that has caught the eyes of social media users saw the governor exercising with some of his aides walking closely behind him.
He looked smart in a face cap, a T-shirt, joggers, and trainers. While exercising, Ademola occasionally chipped in dance moves, which made the clip hilarious but interesting to watch.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
However, some eagle-eyed netizens could not help but notice how much weight he had lost, which brought further attention to the video.
Watch the video here:
In a previous report by Legit.ng, Governor Ademola Adeleke's two wives caused a dramatic scene after they both struggled to claim the 1st lady seat to welcome the president's wife, Oluremi Tinubu.
Reactions to Gov Ademola's exercise video
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@oluchukwu_____:
"Na this man suppose born Davido."
@orikri_ogheneovo_1:
"That's my dad y'all."
@beautywise_makeovers:
"Who else notices that he has dropped some weight? Happy for him."
@nickipresh_:
"God please I don’t want this man to grow old or get sick 👏👏his too full of life."
@teamkface:
"This man steady doing exercise at the slightest chance he gets."
@thereal_ehi:
"I wonder how this man was in his youth."
@esther_modella:
"He’s always happy and cheerful, he’s keeping fit too."
Davido marks his uncle's 64th birthday
Nigerian singer Davido recently went all out to celebrate his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke’s birthday.
The DMW boss shared a series of photos of the Osun state governor and accompanied them with a sweet message.
Several of the singer’s fans took to his comment section to gush over the love in Davido’s family as they joined in the celebration.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng