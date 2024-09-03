Davido's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, is known for his love for dancing, and a new video is now circulating online

The public figure was seen exercising with some of his aides while chipping in dance moves in between

Many netizens noticed how much weight he had lost and expressed their happiness about his progress

The Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, is currently trending on social media after a new video of him emerged online.

It is no longer news that Davido's uncle is a very expressive man who loves to dance and move his body.

Davido's uncle's weight loss attracts attention online. Credit: @aadeleke_01

Source: Instagram

A new video online that has caught the eyes of social media users saw the governor exercising with some of his aides walking closely behind him.

He looked smart in a face cap, a T-shirt, joggers, and trainers. While exercising, Ademola occasionally chipped in dance moves, which made the clip hilarious but interesting to watch.

However, some eagle-eyed netizens could not help but notice how much weight he had lost, which brought further attention to the video.

Watch the video here:

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Governor Ademola Adeleke's two wives caused a dramatic scene after they both struggled to claim the 1st lady seat to welcome the president's wife, Oluremi Tinubu.

Reactions to Gov Ademola's exercise video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@oluchukwu_____:

"Na this man suppose born Davido."

@orikri_ogheneovo_1:

"That's my dad y'all."

@beautywise_makeovers:

"Who else notices that he has dropped some weight? Happy for him."

@nickipresh_:

"God please I don’t want this man to grow old or get sick 👏👏his too full of life."

@teamkface:

"This man steady doing exercise at the slightest chance he gets."

@thereal_ehi:

"I wonder how this man was in his youth."

@esther_modella:

"He’s always happy and cheerful, he’s keeping fit too."

Davido marks his uncle's 64th birthday

Nigerian singer Davido recently went all out to celebrate his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke’s birthday.

The DMW boss shared a series of photos of the Osun state governor and accompanied them with a sweet message.

Several of the singer’s fans took to his comment section to gush over the love in Davido’s family as they joined in the celebration.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng