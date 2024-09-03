Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has shared more details about her daughter Priscilla’s engagement to Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux

Shortly after news of the couple’s engagement went viral, the movie star posted a video of the couple and accompanied it with their hashtag

Iyabo Ojo’s post drew the attention of many Nigerians, who dropped their hot takes on the matter

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has shared the engagement hashtag of her daughter Priscilla and her Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux, on social media.

In Nigeria, it is common for couples to choose a wedding hashtag, which is usually a combination of the bride and groom’s name, to enable guests to share photos online with the hashtag and find others who attended the event.

Shortly after Priscilla and Juma Jux caused drama on the Nigerian internet space with their romantic video where they rocked matching traditional outfits, Iyabo Ojo took to her page to give fans more insight into their relationship.

Iyabo Ojo posted a video of the couple, and in the caption, she shared the hashtag for their engagement while also calling herself the mother of the bride.

“#JP love you both 🥰🥰 @its.priscy & @juma_jux. #iyaiyawoloading”

After Iyabo Ojo shared the couple’s hashtag on her page, the post drew the attention of many fans. A number of them shared their feelings about Priscy’s engagement to Juma Jux in the comment section.

kolawoleajeyemi':

“Congratulations 🍾🎉 ❤️❤️.”

jerrymudiaga:

“Congrats mama 🥂❤️ congratulations to the most beautiful couple 🎊.”

tubyunic:

“The momma with the most. Congratulationssssss 🎊 May every day bring something beautiful. God bless their home.”

omolara_en:

“Congratulations Queen Mother❤️😍 E ku orire ma, this is amazing 👏.”

moyinoluwaolutayo:

“Congratulations, my darling 😘❤️🎊 Your joy shall be full🙏.”

Ayo_classical:

“I rejoice with you aunty Alice ... May this bliss last a lifetime . They look so perfect together.”

Richardoshin:

“May your love be the foundation on which you build a beautiful life together. May your love continue to grow stronger with each passing day. Congratulations ❤️🔥.”

seunseanjimoh1:

“Big hearty congratulations.”

Morolagold:

“Congratulations Queen Mother mi!”

Ladymidulce:

“Massive Congratulations to you Iyabo , This shall be permanent by His Grace ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Congrats my darling @its.priscy and hubby ❤️.”

jenniferobodoofficial:

“Yes o we are ready for this one 💃💃.”

amina_minaah:

“I remembered when you said you wanted priscy to get married soon and I’m glad it’s happening already ❤️ Congratulations mama 🎉 May your joy be permanent.”

bt_apparel:

“It shall be permanent 🙏.”

suntobol25:

“Congratulations priscy 😍 someone 🦎no get rest of mind since three days now 🚶🚶.”

Mercyjohnsonokojie:

“❤️❤️Congratulations iya iyawo😍.”

officialbblessingceo:

“E shock them 😍 congratulations my people.”

bosslady_hairlinecare:

“One and only iya iyawo for a big reason ❤️❤️ .. in my next life I go quick born 😂.”

Rhemmygoldcollections:

“Aso Ebi loading…… Congratulations darling ❤️.”

Abims_oregold:

“The journey of motherhood is stressful but very rewarding if God helps you to do it🙌congratulations 🎊.”

