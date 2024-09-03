Nigerian relationship coach Blessing CEO has showered encomium on Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo over her daughter Priscilla

Recall that Priscilla Ojo and her man, Juma Jux, got engaged recently, and pictures have been flying around on social media

Blessing CEO shared a video where she praised the actress for properly raising her daughter and instilling manners in her

Nigerian relationship therapist and coach Blessing Okori, aka Blessing CEO, has shared a video online in which she comments on Iyabo Ojo, a Nollywood movie star, over her only daughter Priscilla.

It is no longer news that Priscilla Ojo has been trending on social media over a new video of her and her Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux.

Blessing CEO congratulates Priscilla on her engagement. Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @its.priscy, @officialblessingceo

The clip Priscilla shared quickly circulated on the internet. While many are talking about how good they look together, others cannot help but wonder if it means they are already traditionally married.

In a new development, Blessing hailed Iyabo for properly raising Priscilla despite being a single mother.

She noted that raising a decent girl child in this generation is not easy, but Iyabo Ojo singlehandedly made it happen. Blessing also accented Priscilla for bringing home a 'good man'.

Peeps react to Blessing CEO video

@harlieymar:

"I laughed when they say single mothers can’t raise a child well especially the girl child."

@oceeriel:

"For the first time I agree with blessing."

@ebangarnice:

"Watch it and stop making Mouth do you know how many bele she done commot in Turkey."

@big_michy_:

"Wat is in ur heart ain’t wat u are saying."

@chinenyegift92:

"I so much love what the mother she's so happy for her daughter and proud too."

@hawau_abdullahi1:

"She made her mum so proud."

@engr.henryeze:

"I agree with u. Especially in a world 🌎 where most of the girls are now Okpos."

Netizens query Tanzanian in-laws’ absence

Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla's engagement with her Tanzanian lover, Jux, has continued to trend.

However, the union between Priscilla and the Tanzanian singer has stirred different controversies.

While many are still unsure whether their engagement was genuine, some inquisitive netizens asked questions about Jux's family.

