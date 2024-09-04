Nigerian comedian and upcoming singer Nasboi held netizens in laughter as he tried to act like popular Afrobeats duo PSquare

The skit maker, with the help of his colleague Basty Blaq, pulled up a PSquare performance with his newly released "Short Skirt"

Following that, the mischievous duo went on to act the recent viral misunderstanding the twin veteran singers had with their elder brother

Nigerian comedian and upcoming singer Lawal Michael Bolaji Nasiru, aka Nasboi, has subtly hurled a shade at Afrobeats superstars Paul and Peter Okoye, formerly known as PSquare, alongside their brother Jude Okoye.

The upcoming act, in a bid to promote his newly released single "Short Skirt," took on the characters of the twin singer with the help of his colleague Nasty Blaq.

Nasboi and Nasty Blaq acted viral PSquare with brother Jude Okoye. Credit: @psquareworld, @nastyblaq, @nasboi, @judeeneges

Source: Instagram

The two friends wore matching outfits with similar hairstyles as they acted and performed like the renowned Afrobeats duo.

Then it got to the point when they wanted to meet their music manager, acted by Speed Darlington when they mimicked a statement made by PSquare's elder brother Jude about how the percentage he takes from their music proceeds.

This was where many were in fits of laughter online as they made reference to the things Jude mentioned.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jude had shared his side of the ongoing drama between his younger brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye of P-Square.

Peter had written a letter to Paul tackling him for constantly degrading his craft and also implicated Jude for financial misappropriation of the group's royalties.

Telling his side of the story, Jude said he took 40 percent share of the income while Peter and Paul shared 60 percent equally.

Watch the video below:

Nasboi stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nicefitempire:

"Chai! This guy is very creative."

giddy_fia:

"It’s actually not fair you too good bro."

nedu_official:

"Manager AKPI oooooo."

@sire_sommy:

"Too much information full this clip!"

@KinqWizzy:

"Na Akpi you wan use do manager, anything wey your eye see, take."

@Jeroski0:

"This is a nice skit but it’s seems it’s aimed at shading Jude bcus that last part was not necessary."

@Nattychemical:

"For every 100Kpaa, Una go Dey give me 60kpaa. I don die."

donflexx:

"Walayi na me u for call for this content ."

Source: Legit.ng