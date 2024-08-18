Music director Jude Okoye has shared his side of the ongoing drama between his elder brothers Peter and Paul Okoye of P-Square

Peter had written a letter to Paul tackling him for constantly degrading his craft and also implicated Jude for financial misappropriation of the group's royalties

Speaking on his side of the story, Jude said he took 40 percent share of the income while Peter and Paul shared 60 percent equally

Jude Okoye speaks about what he earned while working with P-Square. Image credit: P-Square, @judeengees

Source: Instagram

In a video, the former manager of the duo noted that he was interrogated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to confirm his financial status after Peter made a petition against him.

He said P-Square comprised three people and he was not a bystander, and he presented a memorandum of understanding to that effect. While he got 40 percent of the group's royalties, Peter and Paul got 30 percent each.

Jude explains how he built his mansion

According to him, the EFCC asked how he built his mansion in Ikoyi, Lagos and he revealed it was with the proceeds from his work with P-Square.

The father of three, married for 10 years, noted that he devoted his life to the group but he was wanted out. The group ended in 2017 and no one was cheated. He also praised the EFCC for being thorough with their job.

He also said Peter never came to him to complain about any financial misappropriation and it gave him heartache when he got the EFCC petition.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Jude Okoye's video

Several netizens have reacted to Jude Okoye's video. See some of the comments below:

@Chiceeeyyyy:

"This guy is a thief. You take 40%? When you’re not the one doing the actual job?

@Alpha_Yom:

"He was doing the actual promotion till they blew up

@Buster5414:

"He ain't thief, he was their sole sponsor when dey were beginning."

@Chiceeeyyyy:

"Are they still at the beginning? Time to review the contract never reach?"

@akunwa_

"How did a square become three entities?? Who drafted that thing? "

@CuriousCourtnie

"Look at this greedy old fool!"

@FelixNweke

"The real workers take 30% and you their manager take 40%. Kindly leave this guy alone and go and manage other musicians."

@Hxnry_Nevoir:

"Starting to believe what Cynthia Morgan accused him of is true. Shocking that he is even exploiting his brothers."

Jude Okoye speaks about P-Square drama

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jude had come out to share his side of the P-Square issues.

The former record label executive shared details of the shell company Peter PSquare accused him of opening to siphon money from Square Records.

He also revealed that he is not the eldest child of their mother and father and that Peter doesn't talk to anybody again in the family.

