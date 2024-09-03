Iyabo Ojo's Lover Pauloo Reacts as Dangote Refinery Begins Petrol Sale to NNPC: "This is Crazy"
- Nigerian music executive Paulo Okoye, widely known as Oga Paulo, has weight din on news of NNPC and Dangote refinery
- Earlier, it was reported that the Dangote refinery would start to sell fuel to National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC at a subsidized rate
- In a recent post by Oga Paulo, the music executive reacted to the news, which has raised more reactions online
Iyabo Ojo's lover, Paulo Okoye, also known as Oga Paulo, has reacted to the news that the Dangote refinery will commence selling petrol to the National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC.
According to recent reports, it was learnt on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, that the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote refinery located in Lagos had concluded the petroleum test production and would begin selling immediately.
Weighing in on the situation, Oga Paulo noted that the only difference is that NNPC will now be sourcing locally rather than internationally.
"If @nnpclimited should purchase Dangote fuels exclusively to meet local demands and sell to marketers at subsidized prices, the difference is that NNPCL is sourcing locally rather than importing. Big companies don waka finish for our dear country."
See his post here:
Reactions trail Oga Paulo's posts
Legit.ng compiled reactions to Oga Paulo's comment below:
@desolamecce:
"God no go shame us."
@thebigdawgtrp:
"This is crazy."
@omoniyi4823:
"How your step daughter wedding wan be ooo mr Paulo."
@kelblaiseofficial:
"Bros u dah take nonsense for this ur comment session o if na me I don block Una papa."
@bestlady102:
"Some people are just planning to finish this country patapata."
@el_senor_es_bueno_biggz:
"Even government is now going against their policy on promoting local contents."
@supernickky_musik:
"The only place i find peace is on VDM's page."
@rocashyne:
"Big companies are of no use to Nigerian people."
Dangote offers to sell refinery
Aliko Dangote, the president of Dangote Industries Limited, has asked the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to buy him out of his refinery.
Dangote made the offer amid a row with the NMDPRA over the level of sulphur in petroleum products from the refinery.
Dangote has promised that the refinery will end petrol imports and save Nigeria's hard-earned foreign exchange.
Source: Legit.ng
