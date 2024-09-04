Tim Godfrey Moved to Tears as He Gets Pranked by His Team on His Birthday: "They Really Got Me"
- Nigerian gospel musician Tim Godfrey received love and appreciation on his special day from his team
- The gospel musician, who clocked 45 sometime last month shared an adorable video of a moment where his team members pranked him
- The singer was emotional amid the celebration and was moved to tears while appreciating his gifts
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Nigerian gospel singer, Tim Godfrey and his team members for social media users in their feelings following a new post that he shared.
The singer, who recently turned 45, posted a video on social media in which he was pranked by members of his team.
In the video recording sighted by Legit.ng, Tim was seen having rehearsals, where his team members suddenly disappeared one by one, leaving him confused.
After a while, they all came back into the room and surprised him with a birthday song, a cake and lots of gifts.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Tim tried to control his emotions initially but soon lost in and burst into tears of joy.
Tim Godfrey wrote:
"Not up until yesterday, I never believed I could be pranked😂. @_xtremedynasty succeeded in tricking and pranking me, Infact they really got me🤦🏽♂️😂. Thanks for the love my people… you all will always remain family to me."
Watch the video here:
In a previous report by Legit.ng, Tim Godfrey lost his bag of clothing at the airport while he was on tour abroad. He was devastated in the video shared, moving many of his followers to sympathize with him.
Tim Godfrey's video spurs reaction online
Legit.ng spur reactions online:
@iamjtunes:
"Next year you guys should prank him in a way his heart would beat fast but not skipping."
Davido replies X user who accused him of moving differently since his wedding: "Trying to do better"
@israel.ukofficial:
"Thank God for patience."
@dnathdrums:
"We love you sir.'
@onitacouture_:
"You deserve it and more Doc. We love you boss."
@amakaomooikeh:
"Congratulations 👏 Flourish Freely in your new season. You are a huge blessing."
@theinternationalblossom:
"Sir, you deserve it and more. We love you so much."
Tim Godfrey expresses concern for Ghanaians
Gospel singer Tim Godfrey has sent a message to Ghanaians ahead of their possible elimination from the ongoing AFCON tournament.
The Black Stars are close to being kicked out of the tournament after they were held to a 2-2 draw against Mozambique.
Tim Godfrey said the Black Stars being held to a draw by Mozambique hurt him, stirring reactions from Ghanaians.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng