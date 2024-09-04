Nigerian gospel musician Tim Godfrey received love and appreciation on his special day from his team

The gospel musician, who clocked 45 sometime last month shared an adorable video of a moment where his team members pranked him

The singer was emotional amid the celebration and was moved to tears while appreciating his gifts

Nigerian gospel singer, Tim Godfrey and his team members for social media users in their feelings following a new post that he shared.

The singer, who recently turned 45, posted a video on social media in which he was pranked by members of his team.

Tim Godfrey cries as his team pranks him on his birthday. Credit: @timgodfreyworld

Source: Instagram

In the video recording sighted by Legit.ng, Tim was seen having rehearsals, where his team members suddenly disappeared one by one, leaving him confused.

After a while, they all came back into the room and surprised him with a birthday song, a cake and lots of gifts.

Tim tried to control his emotions initially but soon lost in and burst into tears of joy.

Tim Godfrey wrote:

"Not up until yesterday, I never believed I could be pranked😂. @_xtremedynasty succeeded in tricking and pranking me, Infact they really got me🤦🏽‍♂️😂. Thanks for the love my people… you all will always remain family to me."

Watch the video here:

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Tim Godfrey lost his bag of clothing at the airport while he was on tour abroad. He was devastated in the video shared, moving many of his followers to sympathize with him.

Tim Godfrey's video spurs reaction online

Legit.ng spur reactions online:

@iamjtunes:

"Next year you guys should prank him in a way his heart would beat fast but not skipping."

@israel.ukofficial:

"Thank God for patience."

@dnathdrums:

"We love you sir.'

@onitacouture_:

"You deserve it and more Doc. We love you boss."

@amakaomooikeh:

"Congratulations 👏 Flourish Freely in your new season. You are a huge blessing."

@theinternationalblossom:

"Sir, you deserve it and more. We love you so much."

Tim Godfrey expresses concern for Ghanaians

Gospel singer Tim Godfrey has sent a message to Ghanaians ahead of their possible elimination from the ongoing AFCON tournament.

The Black Stars are close to being kicked out of the tournament after they were held to a 2-2 draw against Mozambique.

Tim Godfrey said the Black Stars being held to a draw by Mozambique hurt him, stirring reactions from Ghanaians.

Source: Legit.ng