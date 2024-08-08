Rox Nation founder Tim Godfrey has cried out on social media after losing his bags of clothes at the airport

This occurred as the minister of God was set for his tour and about to minister in Cape Town and Johannesburg in South Africa

The gospel singer shared a video of him going around the airport in a bid to find his luggage, which spurred reactions online

Several reactions have trailed a video of Tim Godfrey, a Nigerian gospel musician, after he lost his bags of clothes at the airport.

Tim, who is currently on tour and supposed to be ministering in Cape Town on Friday, August 9, has unfortunately lost his clothes.

According to a video shared, the singer could be seen in an unsettled state as he walked around the airport, hoping to find his luggage.

In the post he shared on IG, the singer, who recently welcomed his first child, wrote:

"Kai! Jesus your son has gone through a lot! And I know the devil is battling because of what you have in store for his people! 4 days since I left home. And now they can’t find my bags. What will I wear for this tour???"

"No matter what happens!!!!I will be in Cape Town today ministering to God’s people! The Devil is a liar!!! All things work together for my Good!!!!"

Watch Tim's video here:

Reactions to Tim Godfrey's struggle

Legit.ng compiled some comments below:

@preshstagram:

"Oh wow! So sorry sir."

@diegoolee:

"Just go to the mall bro you would surely get something suitable to wear , it is well."

@deejonesofficial:

"Grace bro! Massive sign this tour will be EPIC and best thing! The enemy has lost."

@mc_nomicable:

"You have gone so far with God,so the devil got nothing to do on you."

@adura_sings:

"Omg so sorry sir. Lord we ask that you step into this situation and cause everything to be sorted in Jesus name."

@grace_ugoekesiobi:

"What?!!! The enemy is in trouble! What a success this tour is already! Praying for you."

@_favourojo:

"God is coming through."

