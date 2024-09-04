James Brown’s Friend Tobi the Creator Speaks: “I’m a Woman, I Can Be 2 Personalities”
- Nigerian crossdresser James Brown’s friend and former manager, Tobi the Creator, has finally spoken about his identity
- In a recent interview with media personality, Chude, Tobi called himself a woman and a non-binary person
- The content creator’s disclosure grabbed the attention of many Nigerians and they dropped their hot takes
Nigerian crossdresser James Brown’s friend and former manager, Ifeanyi Ogbolu, aka Tobi the Creator, has called himself a woman in a recent interview.
Tobi the Creator was a guest on the With Chude show with media personality Chude Jideonwo when he explained his reason for being a woman.
According to the content creator, he is a woman who was perhaps born that way in a previous life before coming back in a man’s body. He said:
“I am a woman, I don’t know, maybe I was born before as a woman and I now came back in a man’s body and became a man.”
During the interview, Tobi the creator identified as a non-binary person. According to him, being that way means he can have two personalities. He went on to speak about his friend, James Brown.
He said James Brown is not a crossdresser but a drag queen. He also said that Bobrisky is the crossdresser. In his words:
“Being a non-binary like myself, I can have two personalities. James Brown is a drag queen, Bobrisky is the crossdresser, there’s a big difference.”
See the video of his explanation below:
What Nigerians said about Tobi the creator
Tobi the Creator’s explanation about being a woman in a man’s body quickly drew the attention of Nigerians, who dropped their hot takes on social media.
Read some of their comments below:
slayersdeal2:
“It’s his hand movement for me 😂 werey omo.”
mazi_bukaz:
“I normally enjoy your podcast but this one no follow at all.”
Wonuolalanre:
“All I see is confusion.”
desmondaiyenugba:
“Identity crisis🤦♂️.”
Chinonye122:
“God forbid! They will not teach our children nonsens3 in Jesus Name. God will save you, soon. I no just wan swe@r give you.”
updatefavour_:
“You wan spoil all the good interviews wey you done do this year with this one abi ? Oga chudi Na small shiit Dey spoil NYASH oo.”
ejiloijeoma_4:
“See confusion God help you.”
anyic_official:
“See confusion ooo.”
lash_by_motush:
“The way I’m confused ehn 😢 What’s this.”
jaycee_talks:
“Not everyone's mind can carry this! only a smart, open minded and forward thinking mind and patiently listen to this. TBH Toby wasn't smart enough to explain it. It's either (s)he is not clear enough on the difference.”
a_pekeola:
“Put what in people’s brain??? Lmao you can’t force us to reckon with your theory. Male and female that’s what biology said anything outside that is delusional.”
James Brown reacts to Abuja Area Mama's death
In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian crossdresser James Brown broke his silence on social media following Abuja Area Mama’s death.
Recall that Abuja Area Mama died tragically on August 7, 2024, after he was killed by unknown people in the country’s capital city.
Area Mama’s death shook many Nigerians to their core, especially his colleagues in the crossdressing community, one of them being James Brown.
Source: Legit.ng
