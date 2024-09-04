Drama as Poco Lee Pens Thoughtful Advice to Fans, Spurs Reactions Online: "Big Man Don Drop Quote"
- Nigerian professional dancer and hypeman Iweh Pascal Odinaka, widely called Poco Lee, shared deep advice with his fans
- His recent social media post has sparked many reactions online, as his fans all had much to say about it
- While many may have found it hilarious, his words hit deep and made the most sense for those who were willing to take heed
Professional dancer Iweh Pascal Odinaka, better known as Poco Lee, has found himself on the lips of netizens following his most recent post.
Poco Lee, who recently buzzed the internet with his shenanigans with a Korean lady, Afrokitty, shared a post online with several pictures.
Poco Lee looked amazing in all the pictures he shared via his official Instagram page, but there was more that caught the eyes of attentive netizens. It was his caption, which had a strong message.
Poco Lee advised his fans to listen to whoever was giving them advice, even if they were wiser than them.
In his own words:
"You fit get sense pass who dey advice you ooo but still listen."
See Poco Lee's post here:
Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Poco Lee recently splashed a couple of millions to acquire his latest Mercedez Benz G-Wagon.
Poco Lee spurs reactions online
See how people are reacting to Poco Lee's post:
@peller089:
"Listen no follow step."
@festus_big20:
"If you know check poco last slide you don miss."
@thisdayveed:
"Drip poju ojeki Omo wet pata “in Badoo’s voice”."
@ahrike_dc:
"Big man don drop quote."
@emmanuellifesytle:
"Just do Wetin Dey ur mind but pretend as if u hear."
@boboblack147:
"High fashion suppose make you brand ambassador."
@juwee_elnino
"I just know say the last picture go be juju."
Picture of Poco Lee and friends as altar boys
Nigerian dancer Poco Lee and his two teenage friends trended online with a picture showing their then-and-now.
The throwback moment revealed that the three men were once altar servers in the Catholic faith.
However, the recent caught the attention of netizens as they debated over the changes that all experienced over the years.
