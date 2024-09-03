Nigerian singer Portable got many talking after he shared a video of himself visiting a Yoruba priestess

The controversial act was seen in a spiritual house as he spoke on his reasons for his recent visit

In the viral footage, Zazu was seen walking round the premises as he showed fans to the hook and crannies, igniting reactions online

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, resided eyebrows online with his recent post.

The controversial act shared a video of himself visiting a Yoruba priestess and taking netizens on a tour of the spiritual premises.

Zazu could be heard in the viral footage bragging about fortifying himself against his enemies.

Translation his words into English, he said:

“My enemies, who are attacking me with charms in the spirit, you better go get yourselves prepared because “I’ve been well cooked” (fortified spiritually)

"Do you visit deities? We built houses for deities here and also spent money on deities. Follow me let me show you the houses we built for our deities. Don’t touch, attack my glory. Nobody can end my glory.”

Portable trends online

olala_of_ph:

"Portable Dey mix am 😂😂😂small Cele small juju small Alfa."

seyi_martins1:

"Can somebody remind me of the 3 approved religion in Nigeria again?"

davewellbeing:

"Home and Away Always Ready all the true fans 💪 show love below."

dammey1:

"Someone don screenshot the banner outside to get the location ... murasi."

marley_kween:

"By now Fame go dey regret why e branch portable Side oo 😂 Abi iru Celebrity wo leleyi."

alh_alubarika:

"Only problem he had is always showing all this online,some of your favorite do more than him offline."

ziano411:

"Omo wherey I’m so proud of you. Those ones visiting Osun lowkey but giving glory to Jesus you no be like them."

adebayo.official:

"Many celebrities dey do this things off camera oo, Portable too real."

___abefe:

"Portable is just too real , So many do this behind closed doors and na them go first reach church on Sunday , Tradition of the past remains in the present .. Isese ni ka ma se."

