A Nigerian lady has made a video to warn Priscilla's partner Juma Jux a few hours after their engagement

The lady known as Just Coded Adaobi on TikTok noted that the singer should not be too happy because Nigerians are watching him

Just Coded Adaobi also said that he should take good care of Priscilla and always make her happy as she congratulated them

A popular TikToker, Adaobi, has sent a message to Iyabo Ojo's son-in-law, Juma Jux, on how to treat his wife to be after their viral engagement.

In a video on her social media, she first congratulated the love birds, who just got engaged. According to her, Nigerians don't play with heir own.

Lady warns Iyabo Ojo's son-in-law in viral video. Photo credit@justcodedadaobi/juma_jux

Source: Instagram

She stated that her fellow Nigerians will storm his comments section and deal with him if he behaves anyhow with Priscilla.

Adaobi further added that the singer should ask South Africans and Ghanaians what Nigerians did to teach them a lesson when they misbehaved.

Lady tells Juma Lux how to behave

In the recording, the lady taught the music star, who penned a love note to Priscilla, how to behave as a groom to be.

She told her to love Iyabo Ojo's daughter and treat her well.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Adaobi's warning video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the TikToker for Iyabo Ojo's son-in-law. Here are some of the comments below:

@mumcy A&A:

"We no Dey play ooo nah we be king in drago."

@Kings_Minaj:

"Preach, he go hear am from Yaba.

@_hajee

"He just want to use Nigerians to promote his music career. Them no sabi speak English ooh."

@MAKEUPARTIST_IN_OGBA:

"Na that Incantation wey them Dey write for comment dey vex me pass."

@prettirootz:

"She said our respective minds. Congratulations oo but no try us."

@the_only_daraj:

"Make he ask Cuppy's Ex-boyfriend."

@aphroditezee:

"Go and ask Cuppy’s oyibo ex Fiancé , he still dey chop insult for comment section."

@cityboysbig7:

"2 years straight em comment section no go rest."

@chitopeters:

"Make person just warn am naa."

@darlex.obi:

"She is not lying we don’t joke with our own I think she means well let’s stop taking things seriously in this country.

Fans share observation about Prisicall's wedding

Legit.ng had reported that fans had shared their observation about the viral engagement of Priscilla and her Tanzania lover.

The two love birds had worn traditional outfits, and some celebrities confirmed that they were both engaged.

However, supporters of the two lovers said that they were not sure it was a real relationship after pictures surfaced online.

Source: Legit.ng