Nigerian hypeman, Barber Chair recently flaunted bundles of cash on social media while bragging about his generousity

In a viral video, the Portable’s signee said that he spends millions in clubs because he is not a stingy guy

Barber Chair’s display, despite his young age, triggered a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media

Fast-rising hypeman Muiz Akanbi, aka Barber Chair, has taken to social media to brag about his wealth in a video making the rounds.

The youngster who recently joined Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable’s Zeh Nation record label, went live on social media to show off bundles of cash.

In the snippet from the Live video that went viral, Barber Chair held bundles of crisp N500 notes as he bragged about being a baller and a generous person who spends millions in nightclubs.

According to Barber Chair, he sprays money by flinging it in the air. He also described himself as the epitome of an ‘agba baller’ because he gives without looking back.

In his words:

“I went to the club, I ball! I’m a baller! This is how I spray money! Yes I’m a baller let me tell you something! When they say agba baller, we spend inside club, we are not stingy, they know we are generous, we give and we don’t look back.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Barber Chair brags

The video of Barber Chair calling himself a baller and bragging about spending millions in clubs soon went viral online, and some Nigerians showed concerns over the youngster’s conduct.

Read their reactions below:

Korex wondered about his parents:

Basit said he needs help:

Asaba wondered how he has been able to enter clubs:

Trailblazer said he’d learn the hard way:

This tweep said it’s useless to advise people with money:

Abido shaker asked how he enters clubs:

This tweep said he needs to be in school:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Tolulopemorufu_realtor:

“Chai. Misusing opportunity.”

macbenco_:

“Wow 😮 14 years old, A minor.”

authentik_gymwears:

“School is resuming next week. Spend on education instead my dear child.”

nai_omyy_:

“Is this boy not supposed to be 8yr old in December?”

djmagicbeatz:

“Spend carefully, keep being generous 😂 they will run from you when money finish.”

I_am_teecute:

“This boy no get parent ?”

