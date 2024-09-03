The Enugu State Government has inaugurated four newly constructed and reconstructed roads in Abakpa Nike, including the newly renamed Mike Ejeagha Road

In a significant move to enhance infrastructure and honor cultural heritage, the Enugu State Government has inaugurated four newly constructed and reconstructed roads in the Abakpa Nike area.

Among these is the newly renamed Mike Ejeagha Road, formerly known as Obinagu Road, which leads to the residence of the legendary musician.

The announcement was made by Governor Peter Mbah in a statement shared on Facebook on Monday. "It was a pleasure to visit our living legend, Mike Ejeagha, and to commission four newly constructed and reconstructed roads in Abakpa Nike," the governor stated.

Enugu Governor honours Mike Ejeagha

The renaming of Obinagu Road to Mike Ejeagha Road is a tribute to the musician's immense contributions to the cultural heritage of Enugu State. The road was rebuilt earlier this year to facilitate better access to Ejeagha's residence, reflecting the state's commitment to preserving its cultural icons.

"Enugu is a state rich in history, talent, and culture. It is our duty to honor and celebrate those who have shaped our identity," Governor Mbah said. "Today, our government extends full support to Mike Ejeagha, taking responsibility for his upkeep as part of our commitment to preserving the legacies of our indigenous legends."

The governor also assured residents that this is just the beginning of a broader infrastructure development plan. "We have recently awarded contracts for the construction of 141 roads and 20 rural roads, and Abakpa is certainly included," he noted.

Governor speaks on road construction

Looking ahead, the state government plans to commence the dualization of Penocks Junction on the Enugu-Onitsha Road, extending all the way to Opi-Nsukka.

"The contract has been awarded, and work will commence shortly. Our commitment to transforming Enugu State is unwavering, with many more roads and projects underway to enhance the lives of our people. Tomorrow Is Here!" Governor Mbah concluded.

