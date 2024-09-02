Actor Yhemo Lee's wedding might have come and gone but the memories from the glamorous occasion are still being talked about

Among the dignitaries who graced the movie star's wedding is King Manny, an associate of Afro beats singer, Burna Boy

They were excited to see each other and exchanged pleasantries in a way that had netizens talking

Nollywood actor and socialite, Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee, had top personalities at his wedding including King Manny, the associate of Afrobeats singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

It was an interesting moment for the duo as they excitedly greeted each other. The movie star hit King Manny's chest and raised one of his hands to hit his friend's hand before the latter sprayed the bundle of cash in his hand.

Some netizens interpreted the greeting in different patterns. Some alleged that it was the way cultists greeted one another. Others simply spoke about the display of luxury at the event.

Aside from the money that King Manny sprayed, a huge sum was seen in some Ghana-Must-Go bags at Yhemo Lee's wedding. This made some fans question the source of some of his friends' wealth.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Yhemo Lee, King Manny's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Yhemo Lee and King Manny's video below:

@yhemo_lee:

"Chollo mi oh Chollo."

@osamede__:

"Nigerian boys, make una still dey get small decorum. Why you dey smoke Igbo for person wedding reception."

@perrysignature2:

"If you try this handshake for Benin wey I come from, after ur wedding you go come explain ur colour."

@amefrica:

"This one na freshly-minted. Straight from the factory!"

@_solution_ngo:

"Openly showing you’re a cultist before your in-law is so unimaginable. What this world has turned to."

@wacomzeeoflagos:

"No in-law go complain if their pikin marry cultist again? Just get money."

@gaptooth_girl:

"And live band is busy singing this kind God o."

@uduroadboy:

"Glorious axe men."

