Viral Fish Pie Seller Displays His Transformation in Dance Video With Nons Miraj: “He Don Steeze Up”
- Viral fish pie seller, Alax Evalsam’s transformation has continue to wow fans on social media
- Just recently, the former hawker met with content creator, Nons Miraj, and dressed up in a series of lovely outfits in a dance video
- The video trended online, and Nigerians could not hold back their feelings about how much he changed since grace found him
Viral Nigerian fish pie seller Alax Evalsam recently showcased his transformation on social media only a few days after his rise to fame.
Recall that Evalsam drew the attention of many Nigerians over his unique advertisement style for his fish pie business. One of those who rose to help him is popular content creator Chinonso Jennifer Eleanya, aka Nons Miraj.
Days after Nons Miraj gave the fish pie seller some money and changed his living situation, they were both spotted doing a TikTok challenge together.
In the video, Nons Miraj and Alax Evalsam did a dancing competition in which they dressed up in different trendy outfits. The former hawker left many in awe of his transformation from a fish pie seller to a stylish young man.
See the dance video below:
What Nigerians said about fish pie seller’s transformation
Alax Evalsam and Nons Miraj’s dance video soon became a trending topic on social media with many netizens reacting to his new appearance. A number of them appreciated Nons’ impact on his life.
Read some of their comments below:
Mariod_for_fun:
“This one na meat pie now😌.”
janemena:
“Ahhhhhh fishpieeeeeeee don fineeeeeeeeeeee. Money good abeg. God bless you Nonso❤️.”
onyinyechi_xo:
“This fish pie business is moving o 😂.”
rita4delta_:
“Love Love this 👏.”
ebuka_378:
“This guy don dey enter some girls eye 😂😅.”
omoiyakudi_:
“If na nollywood now this two people go later fall in love and marry 😂.”
Pinky_prada:
“I be they crush on this boy b4 o I wanted to tell u b4 I just said let me tell u now.”
thecutehannex_112:
“Una wey dey talk say money no be everything mona no dey try talk that rubbish again abeg😡 See as finefishpie fineeeee money good abeg.”
Beinmini:
“See the way God moves? Sudden shift!🔥❤️”
party4love2002:
“God bless u for changing the guys story.”
mr_painzz:
“He will forever be grateful to you Miraj, it’s takes a lot for a man to accept a woman’s help. But in this case you’ve done more than help. I wish I was in a big position to help, I’ll open a bakery for him.”
Krakstv:
“Our fish pieeee guy don steeze up🔥😍. He come dey enter some lekki babes eye now. Really happy for him.”
VDM hails Nons Miraj for supporting fish pie seller
Legit.ng recently reported that VDM applauded Nons Miraj over her display of support for a trending fish pie seller.
VDM said people like Nons Miraj deserved to be celebrated.
He also threw shades at celebrities who reportedly donated money to Bobrisky.
