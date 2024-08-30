Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ recent TikTok video has caused a stir on social media after it went viral

The young billionaire’s wife posted a video of herself joking about stealing people’s husbands on her page

The clip made the rounds on other social media platforms, and many Nigerians had things to say about Regina’s display

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently shared a video where she joked about stealing people’s husbands.

On her official TikTok page, the movie star posted a clip on the platform where she mimicked a voiceover of what appeared to be a church service with the pastor advising an erring woman.

Fans react to video of Regina Daniels explaining how she bagged her husband. Photos: @regina.daniels, @official_regina / TikTok

Source: Instagram

The pastor was heard advising a lady not to steal people’s men while questioning her about her current husband. Regina mimicked the sound and explained that she used charm on her husband.

See the video below:

What Nigerians said about Regina’s video

Considering Regina Daniels’ marriage to an older billionaire, Ned Nwoko, the movie star’s statement in the TikTok video quickly drew the attention of Nigerians. A number of them believed she was trolling her critics on social media.

Read what they had to say below:

hadassah1002:

“I love your energy 🥱 nobody can shame the shameless 😂❤️.”

shine sluv :

“Regina we need your advice about what is happening btw Nigeria and South Africa 😂😂😂as adviser wey you be😭.”

Necherem:

“This thing wey you start, make sure you finish am oooo...😂😂😂.”

Favour Ferdinand:

“Abeg the charm remain?”

_clinteen:

“Aura for aura.”

ozzainee:

“This level of unbothered 😌.”

joelilyofficial:

“Abeg the charm still dey?? Asking for a friend.”

Pretty__sylver__:

“I too like her 😂😂😂.”

yoh_sam20:

“Abeg the charm still remain?”

Teeicedbeautyworld:

“She deh do damage control.”

effedeborah:

“I love her energy 😂 drag her all you can, nothing concern her.”

You.found.halima:

“She is not funny.”

nyetiabasidan:

“Before them drag me, I go drag myself”😂.”

Everything_queensley:

“If you go low, she’s ready to go lower … Omo 😂😂😂.”

_sommie___:

“Definition of before Nigerians drag me, I go drag myself 😂 no time.”

unbeaten007otaobayomi:

“Make una dey play, by saying you can't shame the shameless, the fact she has to keep doing this alone shows she's ashamed of herself. Na just validation she dey find.”

yoh_sam20:

“You can’t shame the shameless I come in peace.”

izu_exy:

“How is she funny? Mimicking a voice is funny or it’s funny because na Ned wife?”

musically_made_man:

“The truth is it didn’t get to her she might not be doing all this video.”

wendyvibez_:

“Omo 😂😂😂😂 Nigerian don Dey give this girl HBP 😂😂😂😂.”

Ineffable_keji:

“Very funny I can’t stop laughing.”

itisugochukwu:

“You use charm on an ancestor?? That’s waste of charm 😮.”

Regina Daniels celebrates Mercy Johnson

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels celebrated Mercy Johnson’s 40th birthday in a sweet way on social media.

The young billionaire’s wife posted a series of photos and videos of some of the sweet moments she had spent with the celebrant and her children in the past.

Regina accompanied the post with a heartfelt caption, explaining how much Mercy Johnson means to her.

Source: Legit.ng