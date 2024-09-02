Nollywood actress Omoborty has reacted to the news of Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla’s engagement

The movie star took to social media to celebrate and congratulate the movie star and her daughter’s milestone

Omoborty’s post, however raised mixed feelings, with netizens wondering if she confirmed the engagement from Iyabo Ojo

Nigerian actress Biodun Sofuyi Olabiyi aka Omoborty has seemingly confirmed Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla’s engagement to her alleged Tanzanian boo, Juma Jux.

Recall that Priscilla caused a buzz on social media after her man was given a presidential welcome after landing in Nigeria. Shortly after that, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter posted a romantic video of herself and Juma Jux dressed like a couple in what many have termed a pre-wedding shoot.

Fans react as Omoborty seemingly confirms Iyabo Ojo's daughter's engagement. Photos: @its.priscy, @officialomoborty

Source: Instagram

Omoborty congratulates Iyabo Ojo

Shortly after Priscilla and Juma Jux’s video went viral, actress Omoborty took to her official Instagram page in excitement to congratulate Iyabo Ojo.

The movie star expressed joy that her colleague’s daughter had seemingly gotten engaged and proceeded to pray for the couple. According to Omoborty, watching Priscilla enter a new chapter is heartwarming. She also prayed for a lifetime of happiness for the couple.

In her words:

“I woke up to this beautiful news. 💃💃💃 A win for one is a win for all. @iyaboojofespris Congratulations on this beautiful milestone! 💍 Watching our daughter step into this new chapter is truly heartwarming. May this engagement be the beginning of a lifetime filled with love, joy, and countless blessings. Wishing the soon-to-be couple a journey full of shared dreams and endless happiness. Ku orire my darling @its.priscy.”

See Omoborty’s post below:

Mixed reactions trail Omoborty’s post

After Omoborty congratulated Iyabo Ojo over Priscy’s alleged engagement, many Nigerians took it as a confirmation of the news. However, a few others wondered if she had confirmed with Iyabo Ojo before posting online.

Read some of their comments below:

pwettyomotolani:

“This is a day every woman will like to witness and we shall all witness this insha allah ❤️❤️❤️congratulations queen mother.”

Bt_apparel:

“Who said single moms can’t raise good children?? Me as a single mom, I’m so proud of iysexy ❤️.”

R.ogechi:

“Our children will make us proud.”

Idowu_omowunmi:

“Single mum are raising responsible kids👌 ... congratulations @its.priscy d mother❤️.”

Pinky_onyinye:

“Omo we single mom our children we make us proud.”

bisholar11:

“But did u confirm from the mother?😂”

Zibbahcakes.kitchen_:

“Enemiess oya cover face.”

flawless_oj:

“Congratulations may this union be filled with love joy and laughter 🙏.”

Miss_cblue:

“Let’s see where it goes from here 👌.”

D_bestivy:

“Verydarkman in the potopoto! Never seen someone want another person’s downfall so bad. Congratulations my darlings ❤.”

Iyabo Ojo parties With Priscy and Jux

Meanwhile, Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla Ojo had a nice time during their recent outing.

Legit.ng previously reports that the movie star’s daughter gave her Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux, a royal reception in Lagos, Nigeria.

Juma Jux apparently visited Nigeria for the first time to celebrate his birthday party, and the video showed Iyabo having fun with the young lovebirds.

