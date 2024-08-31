A video showing the moment Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla welcomed her Tanzanian boyfriend to Nigeria is trending

Amid the grand welcome she gave her boyfriend, a clip showed the moment Priscilla shared a kiss with her lover

The royal welcome Priscilla Ojo gave her Tanzanian boyfriend has, however, stirred mixed reactions

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, is trending on social media over her grand display for her Tanzanian singer boyfriend, Jux.

In a video circulating on social media, Priscilla, a young influencer, gave her boyfriend a royal welcome as he visited Nigeria, presumably for the first time.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla welcomes her boyfriend to Nigeria. Credit: @its.priscy

In one of the clips, Priscilla hired a convoy and dancers to welcome her Jux to her country at the airport.

Another clip showed the lovebirds kissing as the dancers and security serenaded them. There are speculations that Jux is in Nigeria for socialite Yhemolee's wedding.

Watch video as Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, welcomes her Tanzanian boyfriend to Nigeria:

Mixed reactions as Priscilla Ojo welcomes boyfriend to Nigerian

Reactions have trailed the video as some netizens believe Priscilla was doing too much, especially as Jux is still only her boyfriend.

OnyiPathfinder

"What’s the point behind this show of shame."

RF_Oshaa:

"Make dem sha no break up."

king_olawealth:

"Iya were, Omo Weyrey."

BazeDsureboy_:

"Keep ya love life private, e get why oo Online in-laws, we dey active Incase."

adeAFC_:

"Shuu On top wetin? Na wa."

s7venunited:

"Misplaced Priorities, Imagine welcoming an ordinary boyfriend like this, Someone that may end up serving you Breakfast."

Somtochukwu_Ugo:

"Oh what about her side kick Eni."

crossp001:

"One of the reasons Africa berate Nigeria, imagine this nonsense, hope the boy do same for her anytime she visits Tanzania."

Priscilla Ojo and Mohbad's son

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Priscilla and late singer Mohbad’s son had a fun playdate to the joy of fans.

Priscilla shared a series of short clips of herself with Liam after she visited their home.

The video showed Mohbad’s son playing with Priscy and eating some snacks, which were eventually scattered around the floor in a proper toddler fashion.

