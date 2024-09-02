BBNaija season 9 housemate, Onyeka Chigbo, has emerged as the Head of House for week 5

For the first time during the season, the housemates were made to play the game individually, and Onyeka snagged the first HOH win

The news of Onyeka’s HOH title was met with interesting reactions online, with majority saying she deserved it

BBNaija No Loose Guard housemate, Onyeka Chigbo, has bagged the first solo Head of House win for the season.

Recall that the housemates joined the show in pairs, with Onyeka being the second half of Team Chekas alongside her sister, Chizoba.

As week 5 drew to a close, Big Brother broke up the pairs, allowing the housemates to play for the prize money as individuals.

At the beginning of week 6, the housemates gathered in the arena to play their usual Head of House games, but this time without their teammates. Interestingly, Onyeka emerged as the first solo HOH winner for the season.

See the video of Onyeka participating in the task below:

See the moment Onyeka was announced as the winner below:

Fans react as Onyeka wins first solo HOH title

Onyeka’s Head of House win sparked a discussion on social media among BBNaija fans. Many of them praised the reality star. Read their comments below:

Fine_journalist:

“No be only cho cho cho we sabiiiiii🤭❤️! We dey show working 🎉.”

_nnennab:

“Ultimate Spice Girl 👏🏽.”

onyinye.joy.75:

“Congratulations, our ultimate spice girl.”

Teesparkles_official:

“Onyeka just solidified Her fanbase oh 🥰💃🏻 I’m new comer Onyeka fan’s welcome me biko😂💃🏻💃🏻 I go where there’s content oh✌️ and Onyeka is all rounder, She’s the only one giving us everything we needed in this season.”

onyinye.ek:

“My babeeee. The best birthday gift for her.”

Samawatimarion:

“Congratulations ONYEKA. This girl deserves every win because she works very hard. Enjoy your birth week lady😍. Congratulations 🎊.”

Imoleayooshi:

“Congratulations darling.”

Kellyrae vows to ‘bend’ Kassia after show

BBNaija Season 9 housemate Kellyrae has made promises to his wife and partner on the show, Kassia.

In a video making the rounds, the couple was spotted having a private conversation, with Kellyrae promising to ‘bend’ Kassia when they leave the house.

Kassia and Kellyrae’s conversation quickly spread on social media and drew a series of interesting comments from fans.

