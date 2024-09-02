Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian lover Juma Jux have continued to be the talk of the town

A new video made the rounds online, capturing the moment Juma Jux feed Priscialla's popular best friend Enioluwa in the mouth

The event, which took during Juma's birthday celebration, went viral online as netizens dished out various hot takes on it

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo, and her Tanzanian fiancé, Juma Jux, have taken the internet by storm following their engagement.

The couple has been making headlines since Juma's arrival in Nigeria, with netizens eagerly following the latest updates on their union.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla and Tanzanian fiancé. Credit: @enioluwaoffcial, @juma_jux

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Omoborty seemingly confirmed Priscilla's engagement to her Tanzanian beau, Juma Jux.

In a newly circulating video, Juma is seen feeding Priscilla's best friend, Enioluwa, a piece of food.

Juma, who recently celebrated his birthday in Nigeria, was surrounded by family and friends as he joyfully fed the food enthusiast and danced to the lively music in the background.

Enioluwa and Pricisialla Ojo’ boyfriend trend

_oyiza:

"Eni and food na 5&6😂😂. Always caught eating."

mheenarh__:

"To be a public figure is not easy, you can barely have any privacy."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"I can’t wait to see his chief bridesmaid look."

sure_terry_01:

"Eni eting in pains 😂😂😂 them don later carry him babe."

official_adorable_:

"Una just Dey find means to drag this guy."

bosejeje:

"Person way them don use food swear for."

accessbuzzle:

"Enioluwa is going to be the Chief Bridesmaid."

__jinjuuuu_:

"Ring bearer."

hopez_diva:

"The guy don sabi Eni weak point,Eni na simple brother in law just give am food."

just_one_empress:

"Vdm go soon set ring light dey cry now."

Iyabo Ojo parties With Priscy and Jux

Meanwhile, Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla Ojo had a nice time during their recent outing.

Legit.ng previously reports that the movie star’s daughter gave her Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux, a royal reception in Lagos, Nigeria.

Juma Jux apparently visited Nigeria for the first time to celebrate his birthday party, and the video showed Iyabo having fun with the young lovebirds.

Source: Legit.ng